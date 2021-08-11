If you are having doubts about whether you can or should conceive as you are or have crossed 40 years of age, they must be addressed as no woman should be in double minds to make this decision. About the age of 40, there are many changes that start to occur in the female body – fertility in women begins to decrease and some may even be close to menopause. Women who plan to conceive at an advanced age may be suffering from secondary infertility or some may have wanted to remain childless and have now changed their mind; whatever the case may be, one should understand the process before getting on the journey of pregnancy.Also Read - Maskne: Your Masks Can Also Be A Reason to Your Acne, Here’s How You Can Prevent It

Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF shares things to know if you are planning to conceive after 40.

Women are born with a certain number of eggs

At birth, ovaries are filled with over one million immature eggs and as a girl hits puberty, the number of eggs decreases, and approximately only 300,000 remains. Once the menstruation cycle starts, every month, one egg matures in the ovary and is released, while a number of eggs get destroyed during the process. Post-thirties, the quality and quantity of the eggs deteriorate and once women hit 40 years, over 50% of the remaining eggs become genetically abnormal. Due to this, it becomes difficult to conceive naturally.

Conceiving after 40 is possible

Such women who are finding it difficult to conceive naturally should not get disheartened as due to advance technologies, there are other ways for one to fulfil their dream of motherhood. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a solution that empowers such individuals. This can be done by procedures such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), and more. Women who seek to conceive children at an advanced age and are unable to naturally must get in touch with the right specialist as they are able to correctly and empathetically provide a solution. Experts counsel couples about fertility tests, the procedure, its success rate, and any side effects that may be expected. Both the male and female partners are evaluated for their fertility so that the best treatment plan can be devised.

Pregnancy may have complications

The incidence of congenital genetic disorders in children is higher when they are conceived at a later age. Hence, it becomes important to check the embryos produced through IVF for genetic anomalies. Pregnancies after 40 are considered high risk as during the term, problems may arise like severe nausea, high sugar levels, high blood pressure etc. in the mother.

Self-care is important

After the age of 40, a number of diseases may ail women such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, and obesity. These must be checked and brought under control before going for an IVF treatment. One must incorporate a balanced diet and regular exercise in their daily schedule. A healthy pregnancy can only be attained if one ensures to stay healthy.