Tulsi Tea Health Benefits: Tulsi is renowned for its potent adaptogenic and antioxidant effects, which are thought to improve well-being by enhancing the body’s defence mechanisms, lowering stress levels, and enhancing mental clarity. According to Dr Chaitali, “Tulsi is the plant with an auspicious name has medicinal usage extending from reducing the I’ll effect of radiotherapy of cancer.”

Due to its therapeutic and health effects, Tulsi is regarded as one of India’s most revered herbs. The antioxidants in Tulsi Tea shield cells from the harm done by free radicals, which promote the development and spread of numerous diseases. Ayurveda experts believe that every Indian household has this plant in the kitchen garden, so this plant has tremendous benefits that can not count on your fingertips.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF TULSI TEA:

Antioxidant Antivirals (useful in cough, cold and viral fever) Antibacterial (useful in disorders of infections, sore throat) Anti-fungal (useful in skin illnesses of fungal) Beneficial during respiratory disorders Gives an anti-stress dress effect Reduce sinusitis and headache

Tulsi has been indicated to be quite helpful in defending our bodies against numerous infections and illnesses. It is one of the finest heart-healthy foods because it includes potent antioxidants that can help keep your blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control. Tulsi leaves are beneficial to our bodies in a variety of ways and possess countless healing benefits.

You can prepare Tulsi Tea by taking 5-6 fresh leaves of Tulsi and boiling them into a cup of water for 2-3 minutes and then drinking it warm.

Tip: Someone who complains of heavy bleeding, excessive hunger and burning must AVOID Tulsi Tea.