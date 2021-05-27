If you are a tea lover, then nothing can be more gratifying than a cup of tea. A hot cup of tea is like a warm hug, it helps you wake up, and the heavenly delight is the ultimate answer to happiness, stress, and exertion. Most of us start our day with chai and look forward to a second cup after a hectic day at work. Also Read - Menstrual Acne: Understanding Causes And How You Can Get Rid of it

Tea has multiple health benefits; white tea is rich in antibacterial properties and is instrumental in lowering cholesterol and blood pressure. Tea lovers often sip their tea by clubbing it with snacks or full-fledged meals, but did you know that it can have side effects too?

Here is a list of meals that you should avoid when drinking a hot cup of tea: