If you are a tea lover, then nothing can be more gratifying than a cup of tea. A hot cup of tea is like a warm hug, it helps you wake up, and the heavenly delight is the ultimate answer to happiness, stress, and exertion. Most of us start our day with chai and look forward to a second cup after a hectic day at work. Also Read - Menstrual Acne: Understanding Causes And How You Can Get Rid of it
Here is a list of meals that you should avoid when drinking a hot cup of tea:
- Flour/Besan: It is a common sight in Indian households, where guests are served tea with snacks on the side. Snacks are usually made of besan or flour. Eating pakodas or namkeen with tea can have side effects on your health. It can lead to digestive issues which can later cause constipation and acidity.
- Green Veggies: Combining some foods together can be detrimental to the nutrition they usually provide. These compounds can bind with iron and prevent its absorption inside the body. Tea has compounds called tannins and oxalates which can inhibit the absorption of iron especially plant-based iron, as per NDTV. One should avoid eating plant-based iron-rich foods.
- Lemon: Many people love lemon tea, but did you know when tea leaves combined with lemon it can turn acidic. It can also cause bloating.
- Turmeric: Avoid drinking tea with foods that are high in turmeric. The chemical elements present in tea and turmeric can harm the digestive system. It can produce acid reflux, according to a report in Zee News.
- Nuts: Eating iron-rich foods with milk is incompatible. Eating nuts with tea can have hazardous effects on health. The compound called Tannin present in tea can block the absorption of nutrients when taken with nuts.