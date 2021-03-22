Turmeric, one of the most effective nutritional supplements in existence, has major benefits for your body and brain, many high-quality studies show. Turmeric is extensively used in Indian cuisine and is a popular spice across the globe. It is mostly used to give that pleasant yellow colour to the food. But the use of turmeric is not only limited to the culinary world, as we mentioned. It has been used in India for thousands of years as a spice and medicinal herb.

From adding it to milk, applying it on wounds or taking it as a supplement across the globe, turmeric is widely used for various purposes. However, did you know curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric? It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is a very strong antioxidant. According to experts, turmeric is effective in treating knee pain, managing cholesterol level, cutting down the risk of heart disease and irritable bowel syndrome. However, some people need to be extra cautious while consuming turmeric as it may have some side-effects too.

Here’s what we know about turmeric’s health benefits and risks, and people who need to be extra cautious while consuming it

Pregnant And Breastfeeding Women

Experts believe that turmeric is a great immunity booster. It is generally safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women when taken in food as the level of curcumin is low in cooked foods. However, it is considered unsafe only when taken in excessive amount in medicinal form as it may trigger menses or stimulate the uterus, putting the pregnancy at risk. Please consult your treating physician for more details.

People With Bleeding Disorders

People having any kind of blood disorders, like those who depend on blood-thinning medicines or often experience bleeding from the nose, must be extra careful while consuming curcumin. Excessive intake may slow the ability of your blood to clot, which in turn may increase the risk of bruising and bleeding. Please be wary.

Those Who Are Anaemic

For those of you who don’t know, anaemia is caused due to iron deficiency. It occurs when the body does not make enough red blood cells or the body loses excessive red blood cells due to bleeding or it destroys red blood cells. In such a situation, taking turmeric in high quantity can prevent the absorption of iron, making the condition even worse.

People With ​Diabetes

Diabetes patients, as such, should pay a lot of attention to their diet. They need to manage their blood sugar level. It should not be too high or get too low. According to reports, curcumin is known to decrease the quantity of sugar on the blood. If not taken with caution, it might make blood sugar too low, which can be harmful. Please consult your treating physician for more details.

Those Who Have Kidney Stone

Kidney stones are crystals formed due to deposition of minerals and salt. The most common mineral is calcium oxalate. Turmeric is also high in oxalate, which can bind with calcium and cause kidney stones formation. So, if you are suffering from the problem of kidney stones it is best to take precautions. It is always advisable to consult your treating physician for any food-related query especially if you have fall under any of these categories.

Many health care experts believe that having 500–2,000 mg of turmeric per day in an extract form may have potential benefits. In extract form, the curcumin content is generally higher than the amounts naturally occurring in foods. If you add 2,000–2,500 mg of turmeric in your food, it provides only 60–100 mg of curcumin per day. This amount of curcumin intake is not harmful to anyone. However, if you are planning to take curcumin supplements then it is advisable to consult your doctor first.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article should not be considered as a substitute for physician’s advice.)