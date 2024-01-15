Home

Health

Turmeric Milk: 5 Reasons Why Haldi Doodh is Your Bedtime Buddy

Turmeric Milk: 5 Reasons Why Haldi Doodh is Your Bedtime Buddy

Turmeric milk is commonly known as "haldi vala doodh" in Indian household. Here's why you should have this easy-to-make drink before good night sleep.

5 Health Benefits Of "Haldi Wala Doodh"

Turmeric Milk is an all-time favourite remedy of Indian mothers and grandparents for all health-related problems. Haldi Doodh is famous in every Indian household, incorporating many properties and health benefits. This healthy drink is made with natural ingredients. It is popular for its vibrant yellow colour and earthy turmeric flavour. Since childhood, we have seen our family consuming “Haldi wala Doodh” in case of minor injuries, viral infections, colds, cough fever, and more. Drinking turmeric milk before bedtime works as a miracle tonic that helps boost your immune system and fight against cold problems. Let’s explore the multiple advantages of turmeric milk before goodnight sleep

Trending Now

Why Should You Consume Turmeric Milk Before Bedtime?

Pain killer- Golden milk is a natural pain killer for joint and muscle pains, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. This drink helps boost bone health and reduce the risk of serious conditions like cancer, metabolic syndrome, Alzheimer’s and heart disease. The golden spice has therapeutic powers that cure severe body pain when mixed with hot milk. Boost immune system- Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and has immune-boosting properties. Haldi Doodh is generally used to promote immune system support from various infections including cough, cold and sore throat. Turmeric milk provides your body with the necessary strength your body needs to fight against external diseases and illness. Incorporate this drink into your daily routine. Promotes Brain Health- It is believed that Curcumin may promote the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is a factor that aids your brain in forming new connections and fosters the growth of brain cells. Tumeric powder, therefore, helps in promoting cell regeneration when mixed with hot milk. Sleep inducer- Consuming turmeric milk before bed is a great way to get rid of problems like mental fatigue, anxiety, and stress. This golden drink acts as a great sleep inducer as it eases your nervous system and helps your body relax. Drink haldi doodh at night and get the deep sleep that you crave. Natural skin enhancer- Turmeric milk is considered beneficial for your skin-related issues as it aids in removing pimples, blemishes, and dark spots. Add a pinch of turmeric to your milk to control the production of melanin in the skin, which gives the skin its colour. The golden spice can help delay the effects of age on the skin, and remove sunspots and rashes for a younger and smooth-looking complexion.

It’s essential to note that while turmeric milk offers potential health benefits, individual responses may vary and it is advisable to consult your health professional before making any changes in your diet. Incorporate turmeric milk into your everyday routine and take advantage of all these amazing health benefits.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.