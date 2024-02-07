Home

Turning 30? All Women MUST Add These 5 Essential Nutrients

As we age, so does our body and women also need to be a extra mindful of their nutrient content. Expert enlists essential nutrients to add in diet and why.

Contemporary times call for being on your toes all the time. The hustle culture is very real and everyone is multitasking, be it professionally or personally. Hence, healthy food sometimes, or maybe often takes a back seat. what goes into our diet is important especially as we age. Women have slightly different requirements owing to different biological and physiological differences. As women touch 30 and beyond, there are a few nutrients that one must be mindful of. Sharing on her social media, award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra talked about such five essential nutrients. She said,”Explore our carousel for the top 5 nutrients every woman in her 30s needs. From Vitamin D for a radiant mood to Folate for a pregnancy protector, these essentials are your daily fuel. Perfect for working warriors, mothers-to-be, and all the incredible women embracing life’s vibrant chapters.”

MUST HAVE NUTRIENTS FOR WOMEN OVER 30

Vitamin D: It is considered as the master hormone It is very important for maintaining hormonal balance. It helps to boost your mood and strengthen your immunity. Iron: Are you feeling fatigued all day long? In that case, iron is a must-have nutrient. Add more iron-rich foods to your diet. It is also the perfect energy booster. It is essential to curb the risk of anaemia. Iron helps with red blood cells, better oxygen supply and helps with vitamin c absorption as well. Omega 3: It is essential for heart health, and brain function and it also fights inflammation. It is essential to boost neurological function, and anti-inflammatory properties and helps produce hormones required for the body. Calcium: Calcium is known to strengthen bones but that is not all. With age, bone density reduces increasing the risk of arthritis, and osteoporosis. However, not just for strong bones but for overall health and strength, it is important to have a sufficient amount of calcium intake in the body. It helps to improve muscle movement and nerve function as well. Folate: This is one vitamin that one must include in the diet. Especially all new mothers should be more mindful to incorporate folate-rich foods in their diet. Folate is a water solube vitamin. This vitamin B9 is essential during pregnancy as it helps with the baby’s growth. Folic acid also boost oxygen supply.

A female body undergoes several changes as soon as puberty hits. From the first cycle of menstruation to pregnancy to menopause, there is a lot that happens biologically and hence, after a certain age one must become even more mindful of their lifestyle choices, diet and lifestyle. Having nutrient awareness is extremely important and knowing what to add helps with a healthy lifestyle change. Therefore, ladies, add these nutrients in meals for a better and healthier lifestyle.

