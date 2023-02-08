Home

Turnips (Shalgam) Health Benefits: Reduces Cancer Risk, Weight Loss And Much More!

Nutritionist explains why you should include this healthy and delicious veggie in your winter diet.

Turnips belong to the same family of vegetables that basically include collards, kale, broccoli, and brussel sprouts that thrive in temperate climates. While they are available all year, people enjoy them in spring and winters since they are sweet and small during this period. Like other cruciferous vegetables, turnips provide plenty of nutrients and are low in calories. This vegetable is loaded with vitamins A, B, C, E and K, calcium, iron, sodium, potassium that help nourish us from within during the winters. Both turnip and its leafy greens are tasty and nutritious. Although, Turnip or shalgam is not a popular vegetable, but it provides many benefits that other veggies don’t. So, today nutritionist, Lovneet Batra will help us understand some essential dietary benefits of turnips and why it should be included in everyday winter diet.

She explained the benefits of eating turnips and said ”One thing I love about winters is the bounty of veggies that it offers, amongst which TURNIP (Shalgam) certainly stands out! Milder than a beet, heartier and more versatile than a radish.” Her post further read, “So, here’s your turnip 101: The health benefits of turnip will make you love this veggie.” Let’s check them out.”

Health Benefits of Turnips (Shalgam)

Turnips have glucosinolates— Plant-based chemicals that help prevent all kinds of cancer, from breast to prostate. Foods containing dietary nitrates — such as turnips provide multiple benefits for the health of the blood vessels. These include reducing blood pressure and inhibiting the sticking together of platelets in the blood. Turnips are rich in the antioxidant lutein which keeps your eyes healthy and wards off problems like macular degeneration and cataracts. Turnips are high-fibre foods that can help reduce the prevalence of diverticulitis flares by absorbing water in the colon and making bowel movements easier. Turnips contain lipids that are known to boost your metabolism. They inhibit the accumulation of fat in your body and maintain blood sugar levels as well.

Without further ado, add this purple veggie that brings good health and wellness!

