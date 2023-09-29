Home

Type 2 Diabetes: 5 Essential Dietary Practices to Reverse This Metabolic Condition

Type 2 diabetes is a growing metabolic condition in India. By incorporating certain dietary changes , one can manage to put diabetes in remission.

India has reportedly over a million people living with diabetes. In a recent Lancet study backed by ICMR, there are numbers about the rise in metabolic health conditions are alarming and are said to continuously rise further. Diabetes has become an epidemic in India with millions living with it. Speaking of blood sugar levels, there are different types of diabetes as well. High blood sugar levels brought on by insulin resistance are what is called type 2 diabetes, a chronic illness. Apart from genetics, which play a major part, lifestyle elements including an unhealthy diet, inactivity, and obesity significantly contribute to the development of the condition.

However, with proper lifestyle changes, and most importantly – certain dietary practises, there is a potential to put type 2 diabetes in remission. Understanding how food affects diabetes is the key to managing it and possibly even reversing it.

TYPE 2 DIABETES DIETARY TIPS

To put diabetes in remission, you need to make specific changes to your diet. Remember to talk to your doctor or a healthcare pro before making big changes. Here are some of the basics of a diabetes remission diet:

Smart Carbs: Not all carbs are the same. Choose complex ones like whole grains, veggies, and legumes – they don’t cause big spikes in blood sugar like refined carbs do. Fiber Boost: Eat lots of high-fiber foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains to help your digestion and keep blood sugar steady. Healthy Fats: Go for good fats from things like avocados, nuts, and olive oil. Stay away from bad fats found in processed foods. Lean Proteins: Include lean proteins like fish, poultry, beans, and tofu in your meals. They give you important nutrients without messing up your blood sugar. Essential Nutrients: Nutrient-packed foods are key to overall health. Some minerals and vitamins like magnesium, chromium, and vitamin D are important for managing diabetes. Portion Control: Keep an eye on how much you eat, and plan balanced meals to help keep your blood sugar steady.

Apart from just dietary tips, lifestyle changes need to be amalgamated in the routine for effective outcome. To begin with, make exercise a part of your every day routine. It makes your body better at using glucose for energy, which helps control diabetes. Doing both – eating right and being active – gives you the best shot at managing diabetes.

While changing your diet is a great start, it’s best to consult a healthcare experts. With the right food choices, exercise, and support from experts, you can work towards putting type 2 diabetes in remission. It’s a journey, but it’s one worth taking for your health.

What you eat can affect how your body deals with insulin and manages blood sugar. By making smart food choices, you can take charge of your diabetes and work towards making it go away.

