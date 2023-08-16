Home

Health

Type 2 Diabetes: 6 Ways to Reverse Diabetes and Manage Glucose Levels Naturally

Diabetes has now become a growing concern across the globe. In India here are over million of people suffering wit h this non-communicable diseases and still is a on a steady rise. Here are few changes that may help to keep the glucose levels in check.

Diabetes has been attributed as an epidemic now. There are over millions of people living with diabetes in India and according to a recent study by ICMR in the Lancet journal showed that there is a steady rise in diabetes in India. A sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor to the same. Apart from lifestyle, genetics also are in play in case of diabetes. High blood sugar levels brought on by insulin resistance are what is called type 2 diabetes, a chronic illness. Apart from genetics, which play a major part, lifestyle elements including an unhealthy diet, inactivity, and obesity significantly contribute to the development of the condition.

People can dramatically lower their risk of acquiring this chronic condition by changing their diet, getting regular exercise, managing stress, prioritizing sleep, and addressing other risk factors. The secret is to implement sustainable lifestyle adjustments and, when needed, seek professional advice. The relevance of these lifestyle changes must be emphasized to enable people to take control of their health and well-being and, eventually, avoid or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

But the question arises, can type 2 diabetes be reversed? According to both Healthline.com, there is no guaranteed cure for diabetes, but type 2 diabetes can go in remission. However, there are always chances that it might get back depending on the blood sugar level. Therefore, keeping a strong check on glucose levels is essential in such cases.

TYPE 2 DIABETES: 5 LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO MANAGE GLUCOSE LEVELS

Weight Loss: According to Webmd, weight loss is the key to getting diabetes type 2 in remission. ” Not only can shedding pounds help you manage your diabetes, sometimes losing enough weight could help you live diabetes-free — especially if you’ve only had the disease for a few years and haven’t needed insulin,” stated Webmd. Excessive weight affects the way the body produces insulin, hence, maintaining a proper weight is necessary. Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: Physical activity is again a must for type 2 diabetes. It will aid in shedding those extra kilos and help to get the symptoms in remission. Walking every day could be a good way to start with. Diet Check: In order to keep the glucose level in check continuously, a check on diet is extremely important. It is best to consult your doctor or a nutritionist to have a diet plan in place. a healthy balanced diet will also be helpful to keep the insulin levels in check. Generally, a diabetes-friendly diet should have enough protein, whole grains, healthy fats, just the right amount of calories to maintain a moderate weight. Proper Medication: Generally, type 2 diabetes in remission means no medication or insulin checks but depending on the health, age and treatment of the individual, some people might take medication to keep glucose in check. Meal Planning: Having a balanced diet is important, but how much and when is also important. Giving in to those late-night cravings or hunger pangs will not help in reversing the condition. Plan your meals in advance and follow a proper eating routine.

Weight loss, exercising and diet are majorly the three components that help to get type 2 diabetes into remission. But following a less sedentary lifestyle is equally important to have the proper impact of these changes. It is always advised to consult your doctor for proper medication and information about the condition.

