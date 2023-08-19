Home

Type 2 Diabetes: How to Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels Without Any Treatment? 5 Tips to Follow

Make little lifestyle adjustments when you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes since they will stabilize your blood glucose levels, enhance insulin sensitivity, and reduce bodily inflammation.

Type 2 diabetes affects how your body uses insulin, a hormone that helps control your blood sugar. It is frequently curable by altering or implementing specific lifestyle habits. Most people with type 2 diabetes believe that the only way to treat their condition is with a lifetime of medicine. However, did you know that diabetes is a condition of lifestyle that is best managed without routine medication? Diabetes management may be greatly influenced by what you eat for breakfast, lunch, supper, and all of the minor meals throughout the day. A diabetes-friendly diet consisting of low GI foods, certain spices, and herbs, coupled with routine exercise and rest, can work miracles and shield you against the disease’s numerous consequences in the future.

HOW TO MANAGE TYPE 2 DIABETES WITHOUT MEDICATION?

Healthy & Balanced Diet: There is no particular diet for diabetes. However, it’s crucial to maintain a regular eating schedule, eat fewer high-fibre items like fruits, non-starchy vegetables, and whole grains, and plan well-balanced, nutrient-dense meals. Stay Active: Exercise is crucial for shedding pounds or keeping a healthy weight. Additionally, it aids in controlling blood sugar. Before beginning or making changes to your exercise regimen, consult with your healthcare physician to be sure that the activities are suitable for you. Weight Loss: Better blood pressure, cholesterol, triglyceride, and blood sugar regulation follow weight reduction. If you are overweight, even a small amount of weight loss may cause these characteristics to start improving. However, the advantage to your health increases as you lose more weight. Quit Smoking: Smokers have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes than non-smokers. Additionally, those with diabetes who smoke have a higher risk of developing significant complications.

When people with diabetes quit smoking, their general health and diabetes symptoms improve quickly. Keep A Check: A blood glucose meter, a compact home appliance that detects the quantity of sugar in a drop of blood, is often used for monitoring. To share with your medical staff, keep an account of your measurements.

Type 2 diabetes can be managed in a variety of ways. Usually, dietary and activity adjustments are the initial step. Another crucial step to reducing the symptoms of diabetes is quitting smoking. If food and exercise are insufficient to help you maintain your desired blood sugar level, your doctor may recommend insulin treatment or prescribe diabetic drugs that reduce glucose levels.

