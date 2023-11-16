Home

Type 2 Diabetes Treatment: 5 Herbs And Spices to Reverse Spike in Blood Sugar Level

Type 2 Diabetes Treatment: The two major approaches to managing type 2 diabetes are lifestyle modifications and medication. However, some herbs, spices and vitamins, could also help to reverse the sharp rise in your glucose level.

Type 2 Diabetes: Type 2 diabetes, previously referred to as adult-onset diabetes, can really start in infancy or maturity. Among elderly persons, type 2 is more prevalent. However, the number of younger persons with type 2 diabetes has increased due to the rise in obese youngsters. There are basically two issues with type 2 diabetes. Insulin is a hormone that controls how much sugar enters cells, and the pancreas does not make enough of it. Furthermore, cells take in less sugar and react poorly to insulin.

Type 2 diabetes symptoms frequently appear gradually. It is possible to have type 2 diabetes for years without realizing it. When symptoms manifest, they might include numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, clouded vision, slow-healing wounds, recurrent infections, increased thirst, frequent urination, increased appetite, and unintentional weight loss. Nutritionist Priya Singhal said, “Many common herbs and spices are claimed to have blood sugar-lowering properties that make them useful for people with or at high risk of type 2 diabetes.”

5 Herbs And Spices to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants that decrease oxidative stress. It has been implicated in the development of nearly every chronic disease. Cinnamon can lower blood sugar by acting like insulin and increasing insulin’s ability to move blood sugar into cells. Turmeric: Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric. Curcumin can decrease the level of glucose in blood, as well as other diabetes-related complications. Turmeric extract could help stabilize blood sugar levels and make diabetes more manageable. This extract can be found in over-the-counter supplements. Paneer Phool: This flower heals the beta cells of the pancreas for better utilisation of insulin. If taken daily, even in small quantities, it could effectively manage high blood sugar levels.

It has the ability to not only regulate the insulin level inside our cells but also repair the beta cells of the pancreas which are the producers of insulin. Fenugreek: The seeds contain fibre and other chemicals that may slow digestion and the body’s absorption of carbohydrates and sugar.

The seeds may also help improve how the body uses sugar and increase the amount of insulin released. Gingko Biloba: Ginkgo biloba is a popular herbal supplement, and may help in the treatment of diabetes. Ginkgo biloba may decrease the efficacy of the hypoglycemic agents and increase whole-body insulin resistance

