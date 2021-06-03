Ultimate Benefits of Elaichi For Men: The humble Elaichi could have tons of benefits but some of them are still hidden or lesser-known to people. It’s used for people with conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disorders. It’s also used to improve the mood among people suffering from mental health issues. Use of black cardamom is highly recommended during winters or when one is suffering from cold-cough. It treats anxiety, nausea, performance anxiety, and balances the doshas. Also Read - Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water: Doctors Explain How it Helps in Easing After-Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination

Cardamom comes from the family of Ginger and that's the reason it shares a lot of the same properties as that of the latter. It has phytochemicals that have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Cardamom oil is also used against certain antibacterial activities in the body. It has the ability to damage the cell membrane of some bacterias and killing several types of fungi.

In Diabetes, especially in type 2 diabetes, where it helps control many health issues that lead to a major heart problem and diabetes. Cardamom is used to obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in some form or the other. Apart from this, the use of cardamom in bettering oral health is known to all. It's used in many households as a prerequisite after meals to control bad breath. It helps fight bacteria in the mouth which is the common cause of cavities and gum diseases.

As per many searches done in the past, this tiny piece of spice that is used in almost every household in India for its smell in tea and desserts is actually very useful in promoting sexual desire in men and sometimes, also curing erectile dysfunction. In fact, many a time, the cardamom has been treated as a natural alternative to the medicines that are used to increase sexual drive in men. Cardamom’s positive effect on sexual health and performance makes it a strong stimulant. As per some Ayurvedic experts, having two cardamoms while sleeping can bring a positive response. If the pungent smell of the elaichi emerges as a problem, cardamom oil can be used as an alternative to increasing blood flow and circulation.

More than useful… right?