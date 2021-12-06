Not being able to fall asleep at night is one of the most common issues. Insomnia can occur due to stress at the workplace and various other factors as well. However, insomnia can take place due to nutritional deficiency. It is important that you consume a well-balanced meal that also includes portions of vitamins, minerals, protein, carbs, and everything.Also Read - Skincare: 5 Vitamin Deficiency Signs That Should Not Go Unnoticed

Is Vitamin Deficiency The Reason Behind Insomnia?

A well-balanced diet keeps body weight intact, provides longevity, and keeps chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic disorders at bay. However, vitamin deficiency can also be the reason for sleeplessness. Here's the list of vitamin deficiencies:

Vitamin C

Vitamin C can be found in citrus fruits. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants known for removing inflammation, strengthening the immune system, bone, and teeth. By including oranges, berries, peppers, broccoli, lemon, you can improve your sleep cycle.

Vitamin B6

When the body does not receive enough vitamin B6, the body tends to stop producing sleep-inducing cells and thus, leading to insomnia. Therefore, to fall asleep peacefully, include bananas, peanuts, oats, pork, chicken, fish, and turkey.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E helps in preventing sleep deprivation that often leads to memory loss and cognitive decline in the long run. You should include vitamin E food like almonds, sunflower oil and seeds, pumpkin, spinach, and red bell peppers.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps in regulating mood and prevents inflammation. As per a study, vitamin D can lead to inducing sleep-regulating cells. You can include food like mushrooms, salmon, sardines, egg yolk, and other fortified foods.

What Are The Effects of Insomnia?

The inability to fall asleep leads to insomnia. This also leads to feeling restlessness and irritability. Here's how sleeplessness can affect your overall health: