Now that festive season is knocking at our door, it's time to keep your distance from mindless eating and uninvited weight gain. As easy as it may sound but saying no to that sumptuous ladoos and kheer seems rather difficult. Festivals mean binge eating your favourite food and regretting it later, of course! Sticking to your workout routine and diet can get tricky with the festive vibes. But there are few easy-to-follow tricks you can try that will keep the weight gain at bay. Consuming cinnamon tea at night can fight stubborn fat.

The aromatic spice, cinnamon, is rich in manganese, iron, fiber, calcium and vitamin K. This powerful spice is used in many cultures across the world and is known for its astonishing health benefits. We often use cinnamon in curries and smoothies. If you have not tried cinnamon tea before, then you must.

How can Cinnamon Tea Help in Weight Loss?

Cinnamon tea is high in nutrients, and can help in boosting metabolism and will keep your cholesterol and blood sugar levels in check. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it helps in reducing bloating, and helps in digestion and can even contribute in burning calories.

Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood told NDTV Food, “Cinnamon can boost the metabolic rate of the body. Often times, when a person’s insulin become resistant, sugar doesn’t get metabolised and it gets converted into fat. Cinnamon can help stimulate insulin and metabolise sugar from the foods ingested.”

Recipe For Cinnamon Tea:

While there are many recipes available on the internet, you should first start with a basic concoction.

Ingredients required:

Take 1 cup of water

Take 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder or half-inch cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon of honey

1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method:

Boil the water, add cinnamon powder or cinnamon stick, black pepper powder, honey and lemon juice and mix it well. Give it a nice stir once the mixture is properly boiled. Strain the drink and drink it warm.

Add this kitchen ingredient to your daily diet and boost your immunity. Drinking cinnamon tea during bedtime will relax your tired muscles and burn fat.