Undereating: 7 SIGNS You Are Not Eating Enough And Your Body Needs More!

Side effects of over-eating are well known. But do you know there is something called undereating. Although it is hard to believe, undereating due to low appetite or food restriction can cause several health issues. Eating less can result in a deficiency of essential nutrients and calories. It can also disturb your weight loss journey. Here are seven signs that you are not eating enough and your body needs more food.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram post ”Achieving and maintaining a moderate weight can be challenging and many people in the pursuit of weight loss often end up unintentionally undereating to achieve that goal. However, not eating enough calories can be a concern. Here are a few signs that you’re not eating enough.”

7 SIGNS You Are Not Eating Enough And Your Body Needs More

Low Energy Levels – Eating too few calories can lead to fatigue due to insufficient energy to exercise or perform movement beyond basic functions. Hair Loss – Hair loss may occur as a result of inadequate intake of calories, protein & certain micronutrients. Constant Hunger – Undereating can cause hormonal shifts that increase hunger in order to compensate for inadequate calorie and nutrient intake. Sleep Issues – Undereating has been linked to poor quality sleep, including taking longer to fall asleep and spending less time in deep sleep. Irritability – Prolonged low-calorie intake and restrictive eating patterns have been linked to irritability and moodiness. Feeling Cold All the Time – Consuming too few calories can lead to a decrease in body temperature, which may be due to lower levels of T3 thyroid hormone. Constipation – Strict dieting and under-eating can lead to constipation, partly due to less waste product to form stool and slower movement of food through the digestive tract. Poor Cognition and Productivity – Lack of nutrients like B-vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, folates can decline brain function and cognitive ability.

Under-eating can be problematic and can lead to severe or chronic issues. Instead, to lose weight sustainably, make sure you eat a well-balanced diet.

