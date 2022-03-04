World Obesity Day: We all know that increased BMI above a particular limit is called obesity. Obesity is a disease in itself and also the harbinger of associated problems in the heart-liver, kidney joints and nervous system. The earliest damage in the heart occurs in the arteries of the heart where Fatty Streaks are formed in as early as 18-to-25-year people and this is the precursor to the further change leading to atherosclerosis (block). Cholesterol, fatty acids, triglycerides in excess can get deposited in the vessel wall causing replacement of the elastin tissue which reduces the vascular compliance and also makes our arteries stiff and thereby leading to hypertension.Also Read - What is 'Uncombable Hair Syndrome', Rare Genetic Condition That This Toddler Was Born With?

People can have heart failure either due to severe blocks or by hypertension alone. Also, insulin resistance is common in obese people leading to the deposition of sugar in the vessel wall. Diabetes itself is a pre inflammatory state leading to various different mechanisms of increasing free radicals and tissue damage. Also, neuropathy associated with diabetes reduces the pain sensation and can confuse people with the symptoms. Many diabetics have what is called a Silent heart attack. Also Read - Does Cancer Risk Increases as we Age? Expert Answers

Unhealthy lifestyle activity that one should avoid

Excess of calories in any form with high sugar fat content smoking and general sedentary lifestyle is the main culprit.

Ways obesity Contributes to Heart Disease

Follow Healthy lifestyle habit

Avoid smoking or tobacco

Regular health check after 35 yrs

Treatment of obesity or high BMI

Treatment of hypertension and diabetes

Hba1c less than 7 in diabetics

What is considered severe obesity

BMI more than 30 is severe obesity. Also Read - World Obesity Day: 6 Best Ways to Avoid Obesity While Working From Home

(Inputs by Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery [CVTS] at the famed Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai)