Home

Health

Unexplained Bloating? 6 Signs You Are Eating Too Much Salt And Should Stop Right Away

Unexplained Bloating? 6 Signs You Are Eating Too Much Salt And Should Stop Right Away

While food is flavourless without the pinch of salt, we must know when the pinch might become a handful of health problems.

One ingredient that no one can do without. A compulsory condiment for almost every Indian dish, salt is the OG ingredient found in every kitchen shelf. These little cubes of sodium hold the power to completely change the flavour of a dish. A pinch of salt is all it takes. But, sometimes it goes overboard and can be harmful to our bodies. Consuming too much salt can lead to hypertension, weight gain and impact other systems too.

So, when do we know that we are taking too much salt? Well, our body has a system when it alerts us by sending signs and showing symptoms and then the ball is in our court. Awar-winning nutrionist, Lovneet Batra shared on her social media about few signs that should not be ignored regarding salt intake. She said, ” Consuming too much salt through food could be harmful for overall health. While salt is something you cannot have your food without, it is necessary to keep a check on how much you consume.”

You may like to read

Here are some of the signs that you are consuming too much salt.

Bloating – when your stomach feels swollen or tight is one of the most common short-term effects of having too much salt. It helps your body retain water, so extra fluid builds up. High blood pressure – There are lots of reasons you might have high blood pressure, but one could be too much sodium. The change in blood pressure happens through your kidneys. Too much salt makes it harder for them to get rid of fluid that you don’t need. As a result, your blood pressure goes up. Thirsty – If you’ve been really thirsty lately, it could be a sign that you’re eating too much salt. When that happens, you become dehydrated. Your body pulls water from your cells, and you might start to feel very thirsty. Weight gain – When you retain water, you might gain weight. If you’ve put on pounds quickly over a week or even a few days, it could be because you’re having too much salt. Sleep disturbances – If you eat too much salt before bed, it can lead to disturbances in your sleep. Signs can range from restless sleep, to waking up often at night, to not feeling rested in the morning. Feeling tired – When there’s too much salt in your blood, water gushes out of your cells to thin out the salt. The result? You might start to feel weaker than usual.

So check on your salt intake before it becomes too late which can cause long terms effects

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.