Unexplained Weight Gain? 6 Tell-Tale Signs of Slow Metabolism and How to Enhance it

Metabolism affects the rate of weight loss, energy levels and overall health. Here are six signs and symptoms that may indicate slow rate of metabolism.

Metabolism rate is one of the most important factors to be mindful of especially when trying to lose weight. The persistent feeling of tiredness, sluggishness and lethargy can be initial warning signs of slow metabolism. Metabolism is basically chemical reactions that take place inside our body’s cells and help to convert food into energy. The calories in the food and drinks we consume are broken down, get mixed with oxygen and are converted into the energy we require every day to function. Therefore, a slow rate of conversion leads to a feeling of tiredness.

METABOLISM: 6 SYMPTOMS OF SLOW METABOLISM

Unexplained weight gain: When the metabolism gets slow, the body does not burn enough calories than it may consume. This leads to fat accumulation causing weight gain Weight Loss Struggle: Weight loss is not as easy as it may sound. It requires both physical and emotional investment. and after all the measures when the extra fat does not leave the body it may be an indicator that the metabolism process is low. Sluggish metabolism can lead to fewer calories burned. Persistent Fatigue: A sluggish metabolism rate can make one feel lethargic and , low in energy throughout the day.Wondering why? Decreased metabolism rate means that the body is not converting enough food into energy. and when the body lacks the energy required in a day, one tends to become lazy. Sensitivity to Cold: When the body does not break down food, there is not enough heat generated inside, That can be a cause that leads to increased sensitivity to cold. Poor Digestion: Bloating, constipation, acidity or any other digestive discomfort can be a result of poor metabolism. Hormonal Imbalance: Metabolism rate can affect the body’s hormones too. A slow rate can create an imbalance that further leads to irregular menstrual cycle, mood swings, poor mental health etc.

