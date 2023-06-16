Home

Upset Stomach? 5 Foods to Eat And Avoid During Summer

When on upset stomach, food play an important role to either alleviate or worsen the pain and infection.

After a day out of fun and hogging on sumptuous food, stomach discomfort is the last thing anyone would wish for. But, this case of upset stomach is a super common issue that everyone has dealt with. When it’s about the stomach, being mindful of the food is primary. Constipation, diarrhoea, and stomach infection are extremely, discomforting and sometimes can lead to extreme fatigue and weakness.

In order to mitigate the pain and discomfort, it is important to have light food that can go easy on the stomach.

Foods To Eat On Upset Stomach

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which work wonders on an upset stomach Licorice has been shown to decrease inflammation of the stomach lining and increase the production of protective mucus which lines the stomach. Flaxseed is a good source of dietary fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, two things that really help your digestive system Bananas have prebiotic properties. The pectin content absorbs excess liquid in the intestines, making the stool firmer and reducing the amount and duration of diarrhoea. Eating foods rich in probiotics, the bacteria that are good for your gut, may help correct this imbalance and reduce symptoms of gas, bloating, or irregular bowel movements Bland carbohydrates like rice, oatmeal, crackers, and toast may help people with upset stomachs. Plain white rice is a great choice when dealing with gastrointestinal issues. It is easy to digest and packed with carbohydrates, which provide energy.

Foods to Avoid on Upset Stomach

Here is a list of food that should be avoided on stomach infection in order to not further the pain.

Raw Vegetables Citrus Fruits Spicy Food Fried Food Artificial Sweeteners Carbonated Drinks

In case there is no relief from the infection, consult a doctor immediately for charting out a proper course of dietary practises.

