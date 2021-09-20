Urvashi Rautela and her dedication to fitness is really inspirational. Her workout videos have made all the fans excited about her new upcoming action film. She has always been active on social media and never misses her workout session.Also Read - Gear up to Burn Fat and Calories in the Intense 7 Days Workout Challenge

Taking it to Instagram, she posted a video where she was lifting a 65kg barbell on her shoulders and doing squats. This exercise helped her in strengthening the core and glutes muscles. Her Instagram caption reads," 65 KGS KNEELING SQUATS Yeah, can I, baby?" with a peach emoticon.

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)



On the work front, Urvashi has a lot of films lined up. She will be soon in Jio studios' web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. She has also bagged the lead role in a bilingual thriller Black Rose along with the hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. Not only this, she will also be making a tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend starring Saravana. Urvashi has signed a three-fil contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. She has received a lot of praises and appreciation for her songs Doob Gaye with Guru Randhawa and Versace Baby with Mohamed Ramadan.