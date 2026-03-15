Home

Health

US CDC committee delays decision on ending mRNA COVID-19 vaccine guidance

US CDC committee delays decision on ending mRNA COVID-19 vaccine guidance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee has postponed a decision regarding future recommendations for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, opting to continue evaluating data before making any policy changes.

The debate around Covid vaccine policy in the United States has once again entered spotlight after key advisory group decided to hold back major recommendation change.

The panel responsible for guiding vaccination policies chose not to move forward with plan that could have stopped recommendations for mRNA Covid shots. The decision reflects ongoing discussions within health leadership along with political concerns surrounding vaccine policy.

mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to be withdrawn

Earlier discussions within advisory group indicated the possibility that recommendation for mRNA based Covid vaccines might be withdrawn. However, recent developments show that proposal has been paused for now.

Officials familiar with internal conversations indicated that concerns about political impact played role in slowing decision making process. For the moment vaccination guidance remains unchanged while experts continue reviewing data.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Advisory committee decision delay

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also known as ACIP serves as key body guiding vaccine recommendations in United States. Committee recently halted expected push that could have ended support for mRNA Covid vaccines. According to officials familiar with discussions proposal may return in coming months but no final step taken yet.

Spokesperson from US Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that committee has not reconsidered September 2025 decision which placed Covid vaccines under shared clinical decision making within national immunization schedule.

Political concerns over vaccine issue

Sources close to policy discussions indicated that political considerations played role in delay. Polling reportedly shows strong support for vaccines among American voters including many who back Make America Healthy Again movement linked to President Donald Trump.

Some Republican strategists fear aggressive anti vaccine messaging could damage party prospects during upcoming midterm elections. White House has reportedly advised health agencies to focus attention on other policy priorities rather than escalate vaccine debates during election cycle.

Background Of mRNA Covid Vaccines

mRNA Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer BioNTech along with Moderna were produced in record time during global pandemic through Operation Warp Speed initiative launched under US President Donald Trump. Technology used in vaccines had been researched for decades before pandemic.

Initial clinical trials included more than seventy thousand participants. Scientists also continue studying mRNA technology for treatments related to cancer along with other infectious diseases.

Upcoming meeting and possible legal hurdle

ACIP next meeting scheduled for March 18 and March 19. Federal notice indicates committee may vote on issues related to vaccine injuries along with long Covid research. However agenda may still change depending on priorities.

Meeting could also face legal challenge as professional medical groups have asked federal court to block committee session from taking place. Outcome of that legal request may determine whether discussions move forward as planned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.