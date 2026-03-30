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US doctors raise concerns over FDA scrutiny of RSV vaccines aimed at protecting infants

US doctors raise concerns over FDA scrutiny of RSV vaccines aimed at protecting infants

US doctors express worry that ongoing FDA scrutiny of RSV shots could slow access to vaccines designed to shield infants from serious respiratory illnesses this season.

Doctors across the US are expressing concern over possible delays in life-saving RSV vaccines for babies. The monoclonal antibody shots that prevent severe respiratory infections have already reached millions of infants this year. Pediatricians warn that any pause or restriction from FDA scrutiny could create confusion for parents and make it harder for clinicians to protect newborns from a virus that hospitalizes thousands each year. Experts say timely access is critical because RSV can become life-threatening quickly for very young children.

Why are RSV shots under FDA review?

Two recently introduced monoclonal antibody vaccines have transformed RSV prevention. They work like natural antibodies to protect infants from severe infection and hospitalization. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of US babies have already received these shots. These vaccines reduce the risk of intensive care admission by around 80 percent. Doctors were surprised when FDA announced a review in December, citing safety concerns that experts argue are already thoroughly studied. Pediatric infectious disease specialists insist the products have strong safety records.

Could this review affect babies’ protection?

Dr. Sean O’Leary of University of Colorado explains that the review may unintentionally signal danger where none exists. He says, “The science and the facts will bear out that these are very safe products.” Public health specialists worry that a prolonged review or restrictive guidance could discourage parents from vaccinating or make doctors hesitant to offer the shots. Even small obstacles could have big consequences because RSV spreads quickly and can cause severe breathing problems in infants.

Are there reported risks with RSV vaccines?

Some groups have highlighted rare adverse reactions like fevers, seizures, and deaths in infants who received RSV vaccines. While companies behind the vaccines, Sanofi and Merck, insist these events were not caused by the shots, officials acknowledge every case is carefully examined. Dr. Paula Annunziato from Merck emphasizes that losing access to vaccines for babies would be a tragedy, potentially leaving infants vulnerable to a virus that has historically caused significant hospitalizations.

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What broader issues are connected to this review?

Beyond RSV, federal programs that compensate families for vaccine-related injuries are under discussion. Expanding eligibility for compensation could affect manufacturers and influence vaccine availability. Experts warn that policy changes, combined with safety reviews, could have ripple effects on immunization rates and infant health.

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