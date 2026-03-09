Home

US FDA responds after surge of criticism over recent drug approvals

Amid rising debate within the medical community, the US FDA has spoken out to defend how it reviews and authorizes new medicines for the American market.

Debate around drug approval decisions in United States recently intensified after regulators defended several controversial calls linked to experimental medicines. Discussion gained attention after senior official from US Food and Drug Administration spoke with reporters to explain why regulators asked biotechnology company UniQure to conduct additional clinical research before seeking approval for its gene therapy targeting Huntington’s disease.

Decision on Huntington’s disease gene therapy

Central issue involves gene therapy developed by UniQure intended to slow progression of Huntington’s disease which causes severe neurological damage. The company hoped regulators would allow review using data from earlier research suggesting treatment may slow illness progression when compared with patients outside study groups.

Regulators however requested additional clinical trial before approval application could move forward. Officials explained that placebo controlled trials remain important step because they help confirm whether therapy truly works. Huntington’s disease treatments historically undergo such testing to prevent ineffective products reaching patients.

Debate over clinical trial design

Controversy also grew around reports about clinical trial requirements. Some reports suggested trial could involve long surgical procedure for placebo participants. FDA official rejected that claim during briefing with reporters.

According to explanation placebo procedure would involve limited anesthesia lasting less than thirty minutes rather than full surgical intervention lasting many hours. Official clarified that requirement focuses on scientific comparison between treated patients and control group rather than unnecessary surgical risk.

Criticism from scientists and others

Disagreement expanded after comments from several scientists including former senior regulator Janet Woodcock who criticized decision publicly. She argued therapy deserves formal review process and public discussion due to seriousness of Huntington’s disease and sacrifices made by patients participating in research.

FDA official responded strongly during call with reporters while also criticizing some outside scientists serving on advisory committees. Official suggested some critics may misunderstand scientific details or fail to fully evaluate research before commenting.

About drug approval process

Current debate forms part of wider criticism facing regulators over recent decisions involving vaccines gene therapies and rare disease medicines. Pharmaceutical companies claim some regulatory actions appear inconsistent with earlier guidance which may slow development of new treatments. Regulators maintain strict evidence standards remain necessary to protect patient safety and maintain trust in medical research.

