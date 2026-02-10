Home

US health department flags measles risk for March for Life attendees, urges immediate precautions

The US health authorities have alerted attendees of the March for Life event about potential measles exposure. Officials recommend vaccination verification and immediate precautionary measures to prevent further spread.

Attendees of the 2026 March for Life in Washington, D.C., may have been exposed to measles, prompting a health alert from US authorities. The warning comes after public health officials identified that several individuals at key locations during the event could have encountered someone carrying the contagious virus. Authorities are urging participants to take immediate precautions to prevent further spread.

The risk of measles during 2026 March for Life

The alert specifically mentions that people who attended the March for Life rally on January 23 or traveled through Reagan National Airport, Union Station, and nearby Metro stations could have been at risk. Health officials emphasized that measles spreads very easily through the air, and even brief contact with an infected person can result in transmission. Those who are unvaccinated or have uncertain vaccination status are particularly vulnerable.

Officials recommend checking vaccination records and seeking medical guidance if any symptoms appear. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a widespread rash. Early medical attention can help prevent serious complications and reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.

