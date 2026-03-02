US infant botulism outbreak linked to ByHeart formula ends after 48 babies hospitalised

A rare and unprecedented outbreak of infant botulism in the United States, linked to recalled ByHeart baby formula, has officially come to an end, federal health authorities confirmed this week. According to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no new cases have been reported since mid-December, bringing closure to a health scare that alarmed parents across the country. In total, 48 infants fell ill during the outbreak, which began in 2023. Officials clarified that the figure is slightly lower than previously reported, as three cases were later determined to be unrelated to botulism.

All affected babies required hospitalisation. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded.

ByHeart formula recall and ongoing FDA probe

The outbreak was traced to powdered infant formula manufactured by ByHeart, a New York-based company that marketed its organic, whole-milk product as offering “next-to-breast milk benefits.” The formula, priced at about Rs 3,500 per can (approximately $42), had gained popularity among parents seeking premium alternatives.

The company initially recalled two lots of its formula in early November but soon expanded the recall to include all products. Retailers nationwide removed the formula from shelves. Federal officials later stated they could not rule out possible contamination in products manufactured since the brand’s launch in March 2022.

Investigators from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still working to determine the root cause. In a recent statement, the agency said it had identified 17 different strains of botulism-causing bacteria in samples collected from patients, finished formula cans and raw ingredients. While the findings add to the body of evidence, officials have yet to pinpoint the exact source of contamination.

Understanding infant botulism and treatment

Infant botulism is a rare but serious condition that occurs when babies ingest spores of Clostridium botulinum. These spores can grow in the intestine and produce a toxin that attacks the nervous system, potentially leading to paralysis.

Historically, botulism carried mortality rates as high as 90 per cent. With modern treatment, however, death rates have fallen to below 1 per cent. The only approved treatment is an intravenous medication known as BabyBIG, produced from the pooled plasma of immunised adults. The treatment is supplied exclusively through California’s Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program.

Food safety experts have described the scale of the ByHeart outbreak as highly unusual, noting that botulism cases linked to infant formula are extremely rare in the United States.

Market impact and public health lessons

ByHeart accounted for roughly 1 per cent of the US infant formula market, selling nearly 200,000 cans per month before the recall. For many parents, the brand’s health-focused messaging and premium positioning made it an attractive choice.

While the immediate outbreak has ended, regulators continue their investigation. Health authorities stress that vigilance, strict manufacturing controls and rapid recalls remain essential to safeguarding infant nutrition products in one of the most tightly regulated food categories in the country.