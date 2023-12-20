Home

US Man Lived With Splinters in Eyes For 15 Years: What Happens When a Piece Wood is Left Untreated in the Body?

Recently a US man was found living with a splinter in his eye for the last 15 years. While it was deemed, 'remarkable' by the doctors, an untreated splinter in any body part can causes sever issues otherwise.

Little particles in the environment can have a major impact on our bodies. Recently, a 30-year-old man from Boston, USA, was detected living a splinter in his eyes for nearly the past 15 years. Yes, you read that right, a splinter in the eye. According to a report by the New York Post, the doctors claimed the case as “remarkable” as the man did not seem to have complained about any problem.

How did that happen? Long story short, the man reported to have got something in the eye years ago while gardening. But as the pain and symptoms reduced, he did not pay heed and did not get medical attention to it. It was during a recent routine test that it was detected.

But, usually, a splinter can lead to severe complications when left untreated. Here is what may happen when a little piece of wood is not taken out on time.

Infection: One of the primary concerns with untreated splinters is the risk of infection. When a foreign object like a splinter penetrates the skin, it creates an opening for bacteria and other microorganisms to enter the body. Over time, these microorganisms can cause an infection, leading to symptoms such as redness, swelling, pain, warmth, pus formation, and even systemic symptoms like fever and chills. Abscess formation: If an infection develops around the splinter, it can progress to form an abscess. An abscess is a pocket of pus that forms in the body in response to an infection. It can cause increased pain, swelling, and tenderness in the affected area. Abscesses often require medical intervention, such as drainage and antibiotic treatment, to promote healing and prevent further complications. Cellulitis: Cellulitis is a bacterial skin infection that can occur when bacteria enter the body through an open wound, such as a splinter puncture. It causes redness, warmth, pain, and swelling in the affected area. Long-term inflammation: A splinter left inside the body can cause chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation can lead to tissue damage and scarring, which can affect the normal function of the affected area. It may result in persistent pain, limited mobility, and decreased quality of life. Foreign body reaction: The presence of a splinter can trigger a foreign body reaction, where the immune system continues to respond to the foreign object. This immune response can lead to chronic inflammation, tissue damage, and the formation of scar tissue around the splinter.

Leaving a splinter untreated inside the body can lead to various complications, including infection, abscess formation, cellulitis, etc. It is important to promptly remove splinters and seek medical attention if any signs of infection or complications develop.

