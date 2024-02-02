Home

USA Battles ‘Out of Control’ Sexually Transmitted Infection Epidemic- 7 Tips on Staying Safe From STDs

According to CDC report, USA grapples with the highest number of syphilis cases, leading to of 'Out-of-Control' epidemic of sexually transmitted infections. Not just adults, but this infection can also threaten the lives of babies.

USA is facing a serious public health crisis, detailing a concerning rise in syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease. According to The Centres For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), the cases surged by nearly 80% between 2018 and 2022, reaching over 207,000. The severe infection even affects newborns, demanding immediate attention to the situation.

According to the report, “the most alarming concerns centre around syphilis and congenital syphilis epidemics, signalling an urgent need for swift innovation and collaboration from all STI prevention partners. In addition to the syphilis epidemic worsening, reported gonorrhoea cases declined for the first time in at least a decade, while reported chlamydia cases were level.”

Syphilis cases of all stages have increased by 80 per cent in the past five years. While most think of adults contracting STIs, syphilis threatens the lives of babies, too. When a child contracts syphilis from the mother during pregnancy or birth, it is known as congenital syphilis. In 2022, more than 3,700 of these cases were officially reported in the US. That’s a 937 per cent increase in a single decade.

In adults, syphilis is spread via vaginal, anal or oral sex, and it tends to progress in stages. Until the STI infection is diagnosed and treated, it can cause irreversible damage to the body. In babies, the infection is particularly dangerous, sometimes causing developmental delays, seizures, or even death.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM STDs? 7 TIPS TO FOLLOW

Practice Safe Sex: Use condoms consistently and correctly during sexual activity to reduce the risk of STD transmission. Get Your Proper Test Regularly: Both you and your partner should undergo regular STD testing to supervise any health concerns. Open Communication: Have open and honest conversations with your sexual partner about sexual health, previous STDs and testing history. Know Your Partner’s History: Be aware of the partner’s sexual history and ask about their previous STD testing and results. Limit Sexual Partners: Reducing the number of sexual partners can lower your risk of exposure Stay Informed: Educate yourself about different STDs, their symptoms, and how they are transmitted. Awareness is crucial for prevention Vaccination: Depending on your age and lifestyle, consider vaccinations for STDs like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) to protect against certain infections.

