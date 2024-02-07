Home

UTI Relief: How Coriander Seeds Water Effective in Treating Urinary Tract Infection?

As per Ayurveda, coriander cools down the body as UTI can cause burning sensation while urinating. It also contains phytochemicals that prevent the risk of urinary tract infection.

Urinary tract infection or UTI can happen in any part of the urinary system, such as the kidneys, bladder or the urethra. According to the Centres for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), UTI happen when bacteria from the skin or rectum- enter the urethra and infect the urinary tract. In women, the risk is higher because the urethras are shorter and closer to the rectum, which further leads to an increase in UTI.

The symptoms of UTI include pain or burning sensation while urinating or frequent urination, feeling the need to urinate despite having an empty bladder, bloody urine or pressure in the lower abdomen. Well, it’s advisable to consult a doctor immediately if you observe any of these signs to begin your medical treatment. Besides medication, there is also a natural way that can offer relief from UTI.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explained that dhania seeds (seeds of coriander) can help. “Dhania seeds, also known as coriander seeds, are effective for treating urinary tract infections,” said the expert, adding that they can improve the filtration rate of the kidneys,

Also, dhania seeds lead to lower water retention in the body and allow it to flush out toxins and microbes. This helps in keeping the urinary system clean. This super seed has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which is why it helps in reducing inflammation and pain

Here’s How You Can Make Your Dhania Seeds Water?

Soak one tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight in about 1 and a half cup of water

Strain the water and consume it in the next morning.

Coriander seeds water helps to reduce the burning urination. Do this for 2 to 10 days in case of mild burning.

However, while coriander seeds may help increase urine flow, they are not considered a cure for UTIs. It is important to seek medical advice and follow appropriate treatment protocols, such as antibiotics if diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

