Vaccination For Lactating Women: Clearing more myths about vaccination in India, the Centre on Saturday said that the vaccines are safe for lactating women and there should be 'no disruption' in breastfeeding because of the vaccine. Several misleading reports had emerged in the recent past stating that lactating mothers should give a break of one or two days before breastfeeding their babies if they get vaccinated. Many misleading WhatsApp forwards also emerged asking lactating women to not immediately breastfeed their baby after getting vaccinated. The Centre quashed all such reports on Saturday.

Lactating women to get vaccinated in India

In a press conference, Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul said that the Centre has released no such advisory and in no situation should a newborn be deprived of breastfeeding. "In no situation, breastfeeding should be halted even for an hour," he said.

India allows vaccination of lactating women, not pregnant women

India had initially excluded pregnant and lactating women from the coronavirus vaccination programme citing that no vaccine trials had taken place to ensure the safety of such women after vaccination. Various research groups in India recently green-lighted the entry of pregnant and lactating women into the vaccination programme. However, the Centre agreed to only bring lactating women under the purview of vaccination. The decision regarding the vaccination of pregnant women is still awaited. The government has mentioned that more research is required before they allow pregnant women to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Don’t stop breastfeeding if you have been vaccinated: Centre

Many researchers all over the world have concluded that a lactating woman cannot transfer coronavirus to a baby through breastmilk, however, the closeness of the infected mother with her baby during breastfeeding could be one of the reasons behind contraction. Use of mask while breastfeeding is advisable.