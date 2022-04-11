Vegan Diet: When it comes to protein, there’s no doubting that animal-based foods are our primary source. However, over time, people’s perceptions of protein have shifted. Because of the inventive nature of the alternative protein sector, fowl and fish are no longer considered godsend sources of protein. It is for this reason that a wide range of non-animal proteins have emerged. This industry is on a fascinating path and has yet to reach its full potential. Let’s look at some of the trends in the alternative protein market to get a sense of what this industry has to offer.Also Read - Covid Teeth Alert: Can Coronavirus Affect Your Teeth? Here Are Possible Symptoms Explained - Watch

What Drives The Alternative Protein Industry?

Before rushing towards the big trends in this industry, you should also know the factors helping this space to flourish. One of the bigger reasons why we can have alternatives to protein is due to the advancements in technology and food innovation. Foods can be shaped to have high protein content in laboratories that go above and beyond with experimentation. Also, it's time to not put the pressure of meeting protein demand solely on the meat, fish, and dairy industry. There are alternatives to meeting the needs for protein and that's where this space is making breakthroughs. It is also making a conscious effort to make our food industry more sustainable and inventive in nature.

What are The Major Trends In the Alternative Protein Industry?

Plant-Based Meats

The food landscape is seeing a newfound love for plant-based protein meats. The credit goes to many companies doing their best to mimic meat texture, flavour, and most importantly, protein contents as well. The rich protein in plants is being used to replicate foods like bacon, sausages, burger patties, and even steaks today. This eases the customer's decision to try out plant-based meat. Through fermentation techniques, flavour scientists also bring us products that have similar nutrient compositions to the real thing.

These experimentations can mimic meat to the extent that it doesn’t just taste like meat but also smells, nourishes, and delivers flavours like the real one. There’s no denying that the value of the plant-based alternative protein industry is on the rise because of its potential in meeting protein demand. Currently, the plant-based meat market in India is roughly estimated at $30-40 million, giving evidence that consumers have an appetite for protein alternatives.

Animal-Free Dairy

Milk has been marketed as an excellent source of protein for years. That’s why since childhood, hundreds of children have depended on a tall glass of milk for nutrients. However, with advancements in ingredient technology, there seem to be more and more dairy alternatives in the market too. Consumers no longer rely on animal milk now that plant-based milk alternatives have entered the picture.

Consumers are embracing the shift as non-animal-based dairy substitutes are closely resembling the nutrient value of cow milk. Oat, almond, coconut, flaxseed, rice, and soy are the popular milk cartons in the market among others. Besides getting new plant-based versions of milk, cheese is also going through what we can call a makeover. Instead of animal milk, nuts like cashew as well as root vegetables are being used to make plant-based cheese.

Similarly, one can also have non-dairy yogurt, butter, creamer, and ice cream! As more companies experiment, the dairy protein alternatives market will keep growing. The global dairy alternatives market is predicted to be worth $44.89 billion by 2027!

Plant-Based Seafood

The next big wave in the alternative protein industry is seafood! Plant-based protein-rich foods such as tofu, tempeh, and seitan are at the forefront of resembling regular fresh catch. With seafood alternatives on the rise, there’s hope for less pressure being put on the commercial fishing industry.

Besides replicating the taste of seafood, consumers will only be happy to shift to plant-based seafood if protein and omega-3 fatty acid values are also met. After all, consumers choose to eat fish because it is an important source of omega-3 fatty acids. To create a splash in the market with plant-based crab, shrimp, salmon, and tuna, replicating the nutritional value is key.

In all honesty, food developments have surpassed the wildest expectations of people. Experimentation is no longer limited to the kitchen and chefs. Food is getting a facelift thanks to research labs, technology, and ingredient experts. Furthermore, the alternative protein business offers the way to foods with higher taste, protein value, and longer shelf life for future generations.

(Authored article by Mr. Dibyendu Bindal, Founder & CEO – MIGHTY Foods.)