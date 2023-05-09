Home

Vegan Diet: How Does Plant-Based Meal Help With Weight Loss?

Vegan Diet: It is not an easy diet to follow because it limits the food and drinks option from everyday life. However, when taken in right proportion, it might help with the weight loss regime.

Vegan Diet: How Does Plant-Based Meal Help With Weight Loss? (Freepik)

Vegan Diet: Weight loss seems to be a common health theme in everyone’s life. Health fads come and go but weight loss regimes stay forever. In the contemporary era, every now and then, there seems to be a new health fad in town. People do extreme things to stay their course on weight loss but it is not the healthy way to go about it. when it comes to shedding those extra kilos, people have to make certain lifestyle changes. From the way we live to the food we consume. And the food is important. Everybody has different requirements and different diets to follow. Among the many diets that have been passed or failed the nutrition mark, the Vegan diet is among them. What is a vegan diet? It is a plant-based diet with non-dairy products and meal alternatives.

Regardless of these and other possible pitfalls, you can eat a vegan diet healthily and lose weight.

Can Vegan Diet Help Lose Weight?

According to The Guardian, Anne-Ditte Termannsen, of the Steno Diabetes Centre in Copenhagen, who led the research“Vegan diets likely lead to weight loss because they are associated with a reduced calorie intake due to a lower content of fat and higher content of dietary fibre.” vegan diets can help people who are overweight or have type 2 diabetes lose weight and lower their blood sugar levels, research suggests.

The key — as with all diets — is focusing on nutrient-dense foods versus empty calories. Some of the vegan food choices could be:

fresh fruits and vegetables

whole grains

beans and legumes

nuts and seeds

Foods to Avoid

fats

sugars

starches

sodium

food additives

Vegan Diet Weight Loss Tips

Timely Meals: Eat your breakfast, lunch and dinner on time. That helps with the process of digestion.

Eat your breakfast, lunch and dinner on time. That helps with the process of digestion. Portioned Meals: Size of the meal we consume matters too. It is a rather underestimated aspect of a healthy diet but planning the right portion size is important too.

Size of the meal we consume matters too. It is a rather underestimated aspect of a healthy diet but planning the right portion size is important too. Regular Exercise: A good and regular exercise regime combined with vegan food is the right way to enhance metabolism to burn calories faster.

A good and regular exercise regime combined with vegan food is the right way to enhance metabolism to burn calories faster. Watch your Protein Content: Since vegan diet is purely plant-based, looking out for the proper protein intake is important.

Since vegan diet is purely plant-based, looking out for the proper protein intake is important. Green Tea: Green teas are anti-oxidant rich and help in weight loss. Since it does not have milk, green tea qualifies as vegan drink as well. There are several varieties of this healthy beverage that aid in reducing fat.

While several fads come around each day, health trends should be taken with precaution. Everybody has different requirements and hence, diet and routine vary person to person. Therefore, it is best to always consult a professional nutritionist to chart out a diet plan as per your body requirements.

