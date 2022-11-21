Vertigo: Signs, Treatment And All About ‘Nerve-Wacking’ Condition Ayushmann Khurrana is Battling With

Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana shares his struggles with vertigo, know all about this condition.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed that he suffers from vertigo and that the condition causes him anxiety while filming certain sequences. The actor opened about his ‘nerve-wracking’ experience “I had vertigo six years back and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed,” he shared at Aaj Tak’s media conclave.

Ayushmann Khurrana added the ways that helped him heal and feel better. “At first, medication is of utmost importance, because once you get up, your head starts spinning. And especially in a profession like what we in are today, where the script demands us to jump from a tall building, I think meditation helps a lot.” The Action Hero star revealed the importance of being calm. “If you are really calm inside, then this helps a lot. This is curable; it keeps on coming and going. Inner power is something that people should imply, “Ayushmann added.

What is Vertigo?

Vertigo means feeling off balance. If you have dizzy spells, you may feel like you are spinning or that the world around you is spinning. You will just not be able to stand properly. The common causes behind the occurrence of vertigo are having an inner ear problem, head or neck injury, brain tumor, stroke, migraine, and even certain medicines. According to Dr Anil Venkitachalam, Consultant Neurologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai “A large number of people suffer from vertigo and are unaware of it. The awareness regarding it is completely low. A large number of people take vertigo lightly and land themselves in trouble. It is better to consult the doctor at the right time and stay in pink of health. Ignoring this problem can be dangerous.”

Signs and Symptoms of Vertigo

If you are having vertigo then you will notice symptoms such as spinning, swaying, getting unbalanced, tilting, vomiting, nausea, headache, sweating, hearing loss, and even ringing in the ears. If you tend to notice these symptoms, then seek timely medical attention. It is better to avoid doing any activities that trigger vertigo. Do follow the guidelines given by the doctor and avoid opting for any home remedies. Get yourself treated and lead a healthy life.

Treatment of Vertigo

Did you know? In the case of some people, the symptoms of vertigo will improve over time without any treatment. But, a large number of people require medication due to continue episodes. Furthermore, a majority of people benefit from vestibular rehabilitation training (VRT) (a series of exercises for people with dizziness and balance problems). Antihistamines can also be helpful for people with vertigo. It is better to take medicines after speaking to the doctor only. Self-medication can land you in trouble. It is essential to stay active and exercise daily to keep the symptoms under control. Try to elevate while sleeping. See to it that your head is raised to avoid vertigo. Get up slowly from the bed. Do not bend down immediately to pick up anything or lift anything. Doing so can trigger vertigo. It is better to move the head slowly while doing any activity. Do not look down from the height as it can again trigger vertigo.