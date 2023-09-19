Home

Health

Vibrio Vulnificus: Infection, Diagnosis, Treatment of Deadly Bacteria That Come From Eating Fish

A US woman lost all four limbs after she consumed a contaminated tilapia fish. She was infected with a rare-flesh-eating bacteria named Vibrio vulnificus that cost her limbs.

Could you imagine losing your legs and hands after eating something contaminated? Not even in the wildest dreams, right? But, life is pretty unpredictable at times. A 40-year-old mom, Laura Barajas, from California fought a battle with Vibrio vulnificus – a deadly flesh-eating bacteria – only to lose all her four limbs. It all started when she purchased a Tilapia fish from the market and cooked it for a meal.

“It’s just been really heavy on all of us. It’s terrible. This could’ve happened to any of us,” Barajas’ friend Anna Messina was quoted as saying by KRON. “She almost lost her life. She was on a respirator.”

Messina added that Barajas became sick days after eating the fish. “They put her into a medically induced coma. Her fingers were black, her feet were black her bottom lip was black. She had complete sepsis and her kidneys were failing,” she added.

WHAT IS VIBRIO VULNIFICUS, RARE FLESH-EATING VIRUS?

Vibrio vulnificus is a deadly virus that one may get infected with after consuming contaminated undercooked or raw seafood. Vibrio is usually found in oysters, fish, shellfish etc. It is a life-threatening infection that can be transmitted by eating uncooked seafood, or when someone comes in contact with its juices and saltwater dripping. The incubation period of vibrios is pretty short and the symptoms start to occur in a day or two. It can quickly spread from the gut to blood and then to other organs.

According to a report by the New York Times, When people swim in waters contaminated with V. vulnificus, an open sore or cut can provide an entry point for the organism. From there it spreads, becoming a so-called flesh-eating infection that extends quickly beyond the wound into healthy tissue. Then it may spill over into the bloodstream, causing a life-threatening condition called sepsis.

The bacterium also spreads when people who are immunocompromised or have liver disease eat raw oysters that are contaminated. Physicians warn patients with these conditions against eating raw oysters, which become infected by seawater they filter for food.

VIBRIO VULNIFICUS: SYMPTOMS, PREVENTION AND TREATMENT

Signs and symptoms

Fever

Redness in skin

Painful rash

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Confusion

Increased Heart Rate

Fluid-filled blisters

Nausea

Diagnosis and Treatment

Fever, diarrheal, and rash are the first signs of the infection. But, it can be properly diagnosed only after blood, tissue or other tests.

When detected at the initial stage, there are chances that it can be treated with medication and antibiotics. But, because the infection usually becomes too severe too quickly, patients may require amputation of affected limbs, intravenous fluids. oxygen therapy. draining of fluid from rash and blisters etc.

Prevention:

Never eat undercooked seafood. Make sure it is boiled and cooked thoroughly.

Keep cooked and uncooked seafood separately.

Always wash your hands properly after cooking seafood like fish.

Steer clear of brackish or salt water when infected with a wound or bruise.

