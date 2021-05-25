New Delhi: Drug major Cipla’s RT-PCR test kit called ‘ViraGen’ which was launched last week, will be available in the market from today, the company said. The RT-PCR test kit is manufactured by the drug major in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Several Other States Witness Dip in Daily COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Declines

Cipla told news agency PTI, “This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company’s ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space.” Also Read - COVID-19 Positive Milkha Singh Hospitalised in Mohali, Condition Stable

ViraGen is Cipla’s third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. Cipla already has partnerships for antibody detection kits and antigen test kits. Also Read - Several States Extend Lockdown: All You Need To Know About Restrictions And Exemptions

ViraGen is a real-time detection kit approved by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with a sensitivity of 98.6% and a specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test.

This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, “Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against Covid-19. Guided by our core purpose of ‘Caring for Life’, this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now.”

In the current circumstances, Covid-19 RT PCR testing is extensively used throughout the country as governments, communities, and organisations are working tirelessly to track and curb the spread of the virus.

(Agency inputs included)