Viral Fever Cases Rise in India: Symptoms to Precautions, All You Need to Know

Viral fever cases are on a steady rise across country. Monsoon season entails a host of of infections and it is imperative to raise our guards right away.

Viral Fever Cases Rise in India: Symptoms to Precautions, All You Need to Know (Freepik)

Seasonal flu cases are on a steady rise across the country. Due to the monsoon season, infections, and viral, and conjunctivitis cases are spreading like wildfire. Incessant rainfall has created a flood-like situation in several cities that has catalysed the exponential rise in cases. Recently there is a spurt in viral fever and flu in Kanpur, Guwahati, Kolkata and few other places. “The number of patients infected with contagious diseases has increased due to consistent changes in the weather here. Patients have queued up before the OPD department of Kanpur’s largest hospital Ursala,” said Dr Shailendra Tiwari, Medicine Department, while speaking to ANI.

Every year health departments deal with similar situations after heavy rainfall. During monsoons, the inclement weather and humidity level make for an ideal environment for the bacteria, viruses and fungi to thrive and proliferate. Stagnant water bodies become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and then there is a significant uptick in dengue, malaria and other water-borne diseases as well.

VIRAL FEVER: SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS YOU SHOULD NOT IGNORE

What is a fever? Normal human body temperature is about 37 degrees Celsius or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. And when the temperature rises above that, it is termed a fever. Suffering from high body temperature is a sign that the body is combatting some viral or bacterial infection.

Symptoms of viral fever:

Sweating Body ache Chills Muscle pain Fatigue and weakness Loss of appetite Dehydration Nausea

Causes of viral fever:

Coming in contact with an infected person via touch or food can lead to viral

Consuming contaminated food and water

Insect bites transmit viruses that may cause viral chills

Inhaling virus-containing droplets from an infected person also may lead to seasonal flu

Precautions to take during viral:

Taking proper rest is vital

Increase intake of fluids to maintain electrolyte balance and keep and keep the body hydrated.

Eat healthy and light meals. Food easy in digest can help the body to recover accordingly.

Maintaining proper personal and overall hygiene

Maintain distance to lower the risk of spreading the virus

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

