Viral Fever, Cough Cases On Rise. Why You Must Avoid THESE Antibiotics For Recovery

Spike In Viral Fever, Cough Cases: With the change in weather, there has been a spike in viral fever which is more stubborn as it lasts for at least a week and even when the fever is gone, other symptoms like cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, and body ache takes longer to recover fully. As per information from NCDC, most of these cases are H3N2 influenza virus.

According to the medical body, “The infection usually lasts for about five to seven days. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks. As per information from NCDC, most of these cases are H3N2 influenza virus.”

Fever cases on rise – Avoid Antibiotics pic.twitter.com/WYvXX70iho — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) March 3, 2023

Avoid Antibiotics: IMA Issues Guidelines

What’s concerning is that people are often consuming antibiotics for recovery. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) advised doctors that they should refrain from giving antibiotics instead and only give symptomatic treatment.

“But right now, people start taking antibiotics like azithromycin and amoxiclav, etc, that too without caring for dose and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there is a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance,” IMA further said in a social post.

List of Antibiotics To Be Avoided

Azithromycin

Amoxiclav

Amoxicillin

Norfloxacin

Ciprofloxacin

Ofloxacin

Levfloxacin

Ivermectin

The IMA has warned that the overuse of these antibiotics may lead to resistance and when there is a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance.

“Several other antibiotics are being misused for certain conditions and are developing resistance among patients. For instance, 70% of diarrhoea cases are viral diarrhoea, for which antibiotics are not needed but are being prescribed by doctors.”The most misused antibiotics are amoxicillin, norfloxacin, ciprofloxacin, ofloxacin, levfloxacin,” the medical association said.”We have already seen widespread use of Azithromycin and ivermectin during covid, and this too has led to resistance,” it added.

