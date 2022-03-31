Viral fever and diarrhea cases are increasing each day. With the increase in mercury past the 35 degrees Celsius mark last week, several outdoor patient departments (OPDs) in Ghaziabad and GB Nagar are seeing a rise in these cases. Cases are increasing due to viral fever and diarrhea infection. According to doctors, one of the main reasons for viral fever is drinking cold water immediately after getting exposed to sun.Also Read - How To Protect Your Children from Gastroenteritis During Winter?

Dr Rajpal Singh, a senior consultant at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad, in conversation with TOI said that the weather is still in the process of transition and people are just getting used to the heat. Dr Rajpal said,” During this period, one must be very careful to avoid catching fever, cough and cold. Many people have a habit of consuming food that has been left outside for more than four hours which may cause diarrheal infection. Also Read - Govt Unveils First 'One Health' Project With 27 Organisation for Surveillance of Bacterial, Viral Infections

According to doctor, the hospital was also seeing an increase in number of patients complaining about viral fever and other summer-related health issues. It is important that people are mindful about the source of water, cautioned doctor Rajpal. Also Read - Viral Fever Outbreak Wreaks Havoc in Bengal's Birbhum District; 102 Cases Among Kids Reported

Doctor Rajpal warned people to avoid stepping out of house in sun in an empty stomach as it could lead to heat strokes and dehydration. Dr Vikas Kheria of district combined hospital said to TOI,” In a number of cases, people face diarrheal infection as they drink juice from roadside stalls without checking if they are prepared hygienically. There has been a 10% increase in such cases in the OPD and the number is likely to go further up if people do not take care.”

Here Are 8 Symptoms of Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps or pain

Bloating

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Blood in stool

Mucus in stool

Urgency to have a bowel movement

How to Avoid Diarrhea?