Viral Infection in India: 7 Ways to Strengthen Lung Health Amid Rising COVID-19, H3N2 Cases

Viral Infection in India: 7 Ways to Strengthen Lung Health Amid Rising COVID-19, H3N2 Cases

COVID-19 and H3N2 are both respiratory diseases that directly affect our lungs. In sever cases, people have reported breathing issues and even developing pneumonia.

(Freepik)

Viral Infections in India: India is witnessing a surge in cases of COVId-19 and H3N2 at the same time. Weather changes is one of the factors that triggered the seasonal flu infection but influenza subtype H3N2 further drove a rise in infections. Recently two H3N2-related deaths were also reported. However, it is to be noted that both these infections affect the lungs. Therefore, it only makes sense to be more mindful of these respiratory illnesses and focus on ways to nurture and boost our lung health. How do we do it? Lifestyle tweaks, and changes in dietary habits can help strengthen our lungs also lower the risk of contracting these viral infections.

Our lungs have this inbuilt system that prevents bacteria in the air from entering the lungs, but we need to not neglect or take it for granted.

Viral Infection in India: Why Lung Health is Important?

Lung health has once again gathered the spotlight with rising COVID-19 and H3N2 cases in India. And we know, how cardinal are lungs to our daily bodily functions. It helps us breathe life, basically. Lungs are also responsible for carrying oxygen to the bloodstream and removing carbon dioxide as we exhale. Apart from it, they also help with balancing pH levels, and immunity by producing mucus.

Coming to the point, why specifically lungs? Both these viral infections attack the lungs and people report breathing problems or develop pneumonia in case of severe infection.

The virus may enter the body through aerosols that we inhale and travel through our lungs to inside the body. In severe cases, Covid-19 can also lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening condition that requires mechanical ventilation

6 Ways to Boost Lung Health

Quit Smoking: Smoking, and tobacco consumption directly and severely damage the lungs. It increases chances of developing respiratory illness. Physical activity: Indulging in regular exercising or yoga is paramount to keep all organs in the body fit and functioning healthyly. Brisk walking, running, cycling, are good practises to begin with. Deep Breathing Exercise: Deep breathing exercises can help expand lung capacity and improve respiratory muscle strength. Avoid Pollution: While it is a little difficultfor people living in polluted places like Mumbai, or Delhu, once should try to avoid open spaces where there ar emore chance of inhaling toxic, polluted air. Sleep, Sleep , Sleep: Getting a good quality sleep for around seven to eight hours is very important. It is time when body heals, reciover for the next day. It helps build immune system. A Healthy Diet: Increae intake of blueberries, green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds and opthe rnutriest for boosting lung health. A balanced diet comprising fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help. Citrus fruits and leafy greens contain vitamin C, which can strengthen the immune system and help to reduce inflammation. Stay Hydrated: Hydration is in general important for body. Specifically for the lungs, it helps keep the mucus layer produced thin and aids in better immune functioning.

Apart from this, maintaining good hygiene is very important. One should avoid touching their face too much. Also, having regular health check-up never harms because it only updates you with the status of your body.

