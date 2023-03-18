Vitamin A Deficiency: Eye To Skin Irritation, 6 Symptoms That Are Tell-Tale Signs

Home

Vitamin A Deficiency: The lack of vitamin A specially effects children and pregnant women. However, it is an essential vitamin for enhanced eye health.

Vitamin A Deficiency: Different nutrients in the body have different functions. Some cater to certain organs while some cater to improve development of certain body cells adding on to the overall body development. Amongst one of them is Vitamin A. Why is it essential? It helps with cell growth, development of fetus and enhances immunity as well as eye health. Mostly vitamin A rich diet is recommended to improve vision naturally. Additionally it also helps with improving surface tissues on skin, lungs, bladder, intestines etc. Pregnant women, children, new mothers are more at risk for deficiency.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vitamin A deficiency is linked with significant morbidity and mortality due to infections in childhood. It is also ascribed as “world’s leading preventable cause of childhood blindness. ” It also leads to poor pregnancy, puts children at risk of developing respiratory infections.

Dry Skin: As vitamin is vital for repairing skin cells, it also shields against inflammation. According to a report by healthline.com eczema is a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin and vitamin A has helped in reducing its effect. Dry Eyes: Several eye problems can be addressed by treating deficiency of vitamin A. Lack of it can lead to dying cornea, inability to produce tears, blindness, cause night blindness etc. Trouble With Reproductive Health: Due to lack of vitamin a people can have issues while conceiving. It also helps in the development of fetus, therefore, deficiency of it can may hinder the development. Stunted Growth In children: Vitamin A is one of the important nutrients for overall development. Children who are showing signs of stunted growth may have lack vitamin A. Frequent Infections: Throat and chest infections common in children due to lack of Vitamin A. They are more prone to develope respiratory infections which may turn fatal for infants. Wound Healing: It plays an important role in all stages of wound healing. Vitamin A is known for its ability to stimulate epithelial growth. This is because vitamin A promotes the creation of collagen, an important component of healthy skin.

