Vitamin B12 Deficiency: 5 Warning Signs And Symptoms to Identify Lack of B12 in Your Body

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: It is one of the eight essential vitamins required by the body to function properly.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: There are so many nutrients that our body requires for different functioning. Deficiency of any one of them often takes a toll on our body, our organs in ways that are rather missed, overlooked from the plain sight. One such nutrient deficiency is of Vitamin B12. It is another important nutrient that helps in the formation of red blood cells, nerve function, improves memory and brain functioning, boosts energy levels too. Vitamin B12 is also known as Cobalamin and is one of the eight vitamins that our body requires for proper functioning.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Here are 5 Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out

1.Swollen Tongue

Are you feeling something weird with your tongue? Be wary, as it maybe an indicator of Vitamin B12 deficiency. Redness, sensation of pin or needle like touch is due to lack of the vitamin.

2.Anemia

Diet low in iron and vitamin B12 leads to anemia. The skin becomes pale or yellow due to lack of healthy red-blood cells. B12 deficiency can also cause a condition called jaundice, which makes your skin and the whites of your eyes take on a yellowish color.

3.Fatigue

Vitamin B12 is also responsible or boosting energy levels and if you are getting exhausted frequently, time to check your B12 levels. This also happens as it aids in re blood cells which carry oxygen to tissues and when that is not regulated, one tends to feel fatigue all the time.

4.Headaches

Vitamin B12 also aids in neurological functions and deficiency of it can lead to headaches.

5.Mental Exhaustion

Deficiency of Vitamin B12 also tends to develop of mental exhaustion that may lead to further mental health issues as well. Having low levels of B12 can cause elevated levels of a sulfur-containing amino acid called homocysteine. In turn, this may contribute to the development of depression by increasing oxidative stress, DNA damage, and cell death in the body

Physiological awareness is as important as emotional self-awareness. If you get these signs or symptoms it is always best to get checked by a doctor and chart out the necessary course of action.

Eat Healthy, Stay Healthy!

