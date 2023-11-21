Home

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: 6 Symptoms and Precautions to Help Manage Lack of Nutrition

Vitamin B12 deficiency is a growing concern and is now being associated a 'rising epidemic'. Here is how you can identify if you lack vitamin B12 and few tips to improve it.

Vitamin B12 deficiency cases have exponentially increased recently. several health experts are now considering it as a silent epidemic that may be slowly creeping in like common vitamin D deficiency problems. Are you experiencing frequent episodes of tingling in your hands, and feet, pain in joints? Well, lack of vitamin b12 may be behind this.

Vitamin B12 is one of the most essential nutrients our body requires. It is important for DNA synthesis, energy production, and central nervous system function. Due to a lack of awareness, lab testing and overlapping symptoms, it is often misdiagnosed or goes unnoticed.

Here is what may happen when the body is low on vitamin B12.

VITAMIN B12 DEFICIENCY SYMPTOMS

Fatigue and Weakness: Vitamin B12 is essential for the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. A deficiency in vitamin B12 can lead to anaemia, a condition characterized by a decrease in red blood cells or haemoglobin. Anaemia can cause fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and pale skin. Tingling and Numbness in Hands and Feet: Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in the maintenance of nerve function. A deficiency in vitamin B12 can damage nerve cells, leading to tingling, numbness, or burning sensations in the hands and feet. This condition is known as peripheral neuropathy. Cognitive Impairment: Vitamin B12 is essential for the health of the brain and nervous system. A deficiency in vitamin B12 can lead to cognitive impairment, including memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and mood changes. Smooth or Swollen Tongue: Vitamin B12 plays a role in the health of the tongue. A deficiency in vitamin B12 can cause a smooth, glazed appearance of the tongue, also known as glossitis. In some cases, the tongue may also become swollen and painful. Mouth Ulcers: Vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause mouth ulcers, which are small, painful sores that develop on the lining of the mouth. These ulcers can make eating and drinking difficult. Vision Problems: In severe cases of vitamin B12 deficiency, vision problems can develop. These problems may include blurry vision, light sensitivity, and even vision loss.

It is important to note that vitamin B12 deficiency is often overlooked or misdiagnosed because its symptoms can be subtle and nonspecific.

VITAMIN B12 DEFICIENCY TREATMENT AND PRECAUTIONS

Treatment for vitamin B12 deficiency typically involves taking vitamin B12 supplements or receiving vitamin B12 injections. In some cases, dietary changes may also be necessary to increase vitamin B12 intake.

Animal products like eggs, poultry, meat, fish can be a good natural source to improve vitamin B12 levels in the body.

