Vitamin B6 Deficiency: Skin Rash To Mood Swings, 5 Major Signs And Symptoms That Indicate Lack of B6

From skin rash to fatigue, these could be some warning signs of lack of vitamin B6 in your body.

Our body undergoes several changes and we require a busload of vitamins and minerals to nourish our body and help it grow. Lack of any or even one of these creates an imbalance in our bodies making them more vulnerable to infections and other health problems. That’s the mighty power of vitamins and minerals. One such is vitamin B6. The lack of it causes several issues in the body, from skin to mental health, it is a roller coaster ride. What is the role of vitamin B6 though? It is only because B6 that energy is converted from the food we eat. It helps in breaking down protein and further utilising it efficiently for the body to function optimally. Apart from these, it also enhances brain function and impacts mood. However, when not consumed in right proportion, it starts to affect the body:

Here are 5 Signs and Symptoms Of Vitamin B6 Deficiency:

Skin Rash: Feeling itchy on the skin? Growing redness? It could be a warning sign for vitamin B6 deficiency. Because B6 helps in synthesising collagen that is required for healthy skin, lack if it leads to itching and rash on the skin. It can appear on the scalp, neck, face, chest etc. Consult a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis. Sore Lips: Cheilosis, which is characterised by sore, red and swollen lips with cracked mouth corners, can result from B6 deficiency. Cracked areas may bleed and become infected. In addition to being very painful, having cracked and sore lips can make activities like eating and talking difficult. Mood Swings: Mood swings can happen for several reasons and lack of vitamin B6 is one of them. It may lead to a person feeling depressed, low, anxious, irritated etc. This is because the body needs B6 to make several neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which help in controlling anxiety, depression and feelings of pain. Fatigue: The deficiency of this vitamin can even leave you feeling unusually tired and almost sleepy all the time. If your cells don’t get enough oxygen, it can lead to anaemia, making you feel tired and weak. A big reason is vitamin B6’s role in helping make hemoglobin. That’s the protein in your red blood cells that helps carry oxygen throughout your body. Weak immune function: A strong immune system prevents infections and inflammations. Nutrient deficiencies, including B6, can throw the smooth functioning of your immune system out of the window.

