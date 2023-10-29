Home

Health

Vitamin C Deficiency: Dry Skin to Tooth Loss, 7 Telltale Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Vitamin C Deficiency: Dry Skin to Tooth Loss, 7 Telltale Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Vitamin C is one of the most effective nutrients that protects an individual against immune system deficiencies, eye diseases, skin problems and more.

Vitamin C Deficiency: Dry Skin to Tooth Loss, 7 Telltale Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

A deficiency in Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, can lead to various health issues. This essential nutrient plays an important role in several bodily functions, including supporting the immune system, skin health and wound healing. Recognising the signs of vitamin C deficiency is crucial for maintaining overall health. The most common risk factors include poor diet, alcoholism, anorexia, severe mental illness, smoking and dialysis. While severe vitamin C deficiency can take months to develop, there are subtle signs to be aware of.

Trending Now

Watch Out For These Early Signs And Symptoms of Vitamin C Deficiency

Fatigue and Weakness: Feeling constantly tired and weak can be an early indicator of vitamin C deficiency. This nutrient is essential for the production of carnitine, a molecule that helps convert fat into energy. Dry And Damaged Skin: Vitamin C is known for its role in collagen production, which is essential for skin elasticity and repair. A lack of vitamin C can lead to dry, rough and damaged skin, potentially resulting in slow wound healing. Tooth Loss: Vitamin C is crucial for gum health. insufficient intake can lead to gingivitis, which, if left untreated, can result in tooth loss. Bleeding gums and loosening teeth are common symptoms. Joint and Muscle Aches: Joint and muscle pain can be related to a lack of vitamin C. This nutrient is essential for the development of collagen in joints and muscles. Swollen and Painful Joints: In severe cases, vitamin C deficiency can lead to scurvy, a condition characterised by swollen, painful joints and muscle pain. Frequent Infections: Vitamin C is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. If you’re getting sick more than usual. It might be due to weakened immune system caused by a lack of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is one of the essential nutrients that the human body needs. If you are experiencing these symptoms you need to consult your doctor and get yourself tested

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.