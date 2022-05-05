Wellington/New Delhi: People have become rather aware of proper intake of Vitamin C, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitamin C is an important immune-support nutrient and is vital in helping the body protect itself from severe viral illnesses. But how much of it do you need and should take for a healthy body and living?Also Read - Beijing Tightens COVID Restrictions; Schools And Restaurants Shut, People Urged to Work From Home

A research at New University of Otago, Christchurch in New Zealand has, for the first time, identified exactly how much extra Vitamin C humans need to ingest, relative to their body weight, to maximise their immune health. The study, published in the international journal Nutrients, found that for every 10 kg of excess weight a person carries, their body needs an extra 10 milligrams of Vitamin C daily, which will help to optimise their immune health.

"Previous studies have already linked higher body weight with lower Vitamin C levels," said lead author Associate Professor Anitra Carr from the University's Department of Pathology and Biomedical Science. "But this is the first study to estimate how much extra daily Vitamin C is actually needed for people, relative to their body weight, to help maximise their health," she added.

‘Heavier people need more Vitamin C’

Carr suggested the findings could potentially help heavier people better protect themselves from such illnesses because obesity is a known risk factor for Covid. Obese people can also be at increased risk of severe illness due to the infection. The results from this study therefore suggest that increasing your Vitamin C intake if overweight might be a sensible response, Carr said.

How much Vitamin C according to weight?

The study determined that someone weighing 90 kg would need to take an extra 30 milligrams of Vitamin C to achieve the optimal goal of 140mg/day; while someone weighing 120 kilograms would need at least an extra 40 milligrams of vitamin C daily to achieve the optimal 150mg/day.

How to achieve the daily optimum intake?

The easiest way to increase daily Vitamin C intake is by upping the consumption of Vitamin C-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables or by taking a Vitamin C supplement, Carr said.

(With inputs from IANS)