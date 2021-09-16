We are still in the middle of a pandemic, fighting the deadly Coronavirus, with the news of a possible third wave, it is important that we don’t let our guards down. From the start of the pandemic, experts and researchers said that we should have vitamins to boost our immunity in order to fight the COVID-19. A new international study says that a good amount of Vitamin D in the body before COVID-19 infection can prevent severe disease and death.Also Read - Can PCOS Affect Your Future Pregnancy? Find Out!

A team from Trinity College in Ireland, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Zhejiang University in China for the first time looked at both genetically predicted and vitamin D levels as predicted by ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation — key for vitamin D production in the skin. Also Read - IPL 2021: Fans in Limited Numbers to be Allowed Into Stadiums as UAE Gears up For 2nd Phase of T20 Slugfest

When comparing the two variables, researchers found that correlation with measured vitamin D concentration in the circulation was three-fold stronger for UVB-predicted vitamin D level, compared to genetically-predicted. Also Read - 12 Bad Health Habits That Kill Your Metabolism

The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that vitamin D may protect against severe Covid-19 disease and death.

“Our study supports the recommendation of vitamin D supplementation for not only the maintenance of bone and muscle health during the lockdown but also the potential benefits in relation to protection from Covid-19,” said Dr Xue Li, a researcher on the study from Zhejiang.

“Conducting a properly designed Covid-19 randomised controlled trial of vitamin D supplementation is critical. Until then, given that vitamin D supplements are safe and cheap, it is definitely advisable to take supplements and protect against vitamin D deficiency,” added Professor Lina Zgaga, Associate Professor in epidemiology, at Trinity’s School of Medicine

Further, ambient UVB radiation at an individual’s place of residence preceding Covid-19 infection was found to be strongly and inversely associated with hospitalisation and death.

Previous studies have linked vitamin D deficiency with increased susceptibility to viral and bacterial respiratory infections. Similarly, several observational studies found a strong correlation between vitamin D deficiency and Covid-19.

A study by researchers from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University in Safed and the Galilee Medical Center (GMC) in Nahariya, Israel, showed that people with low vitamin D levels are at least 20 percent more likely to die from Covid-19 than people who are not.

They found that being deficient in vitamin D before contracting Covid-19 has a direct impact on the disease’s severity and mortality.

(With inputs from IANS)