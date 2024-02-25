Home

Vitamin D Deficiency: Did You Know That Higher Fat Accumulation Affects Vitamin Levels?

Deficiency of Vitamin D is becoming increasingly common. But there is a lesser known connect between body fat and vitamin D levels. Nutritionist explains.

Vitamin D Deficiency: Did You Know That Higher Fat Accumulation Affects Vitamin Levels? (Freepik)

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common health problems people suffer from. Vitamin D is important for the body. It helps to build a stronger bone structure and strengthen bones and muscles. Also, known as the sunshine vitamin, maintaining optimal levels of vitamin D will help lower the risk of other health complications like bone density loss, osteoporosis, shattered bones, diabetes, heart diseases, low energy levels etc. But did you know that fat accumulation in the body can seriously affect vitamin D levels as well? Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee sheds light on the same.

Relation Between Vitamin D and Fat

According to the nutritionist, Vitamin D essentially gets locked inside the fat cells leading to lower amounts circulating in the blood and is unavailable for use. When you have more fat, Vitamin D gets stuck and can’t do its job. Obese people need twice as much vitamin D to satisfy their body requirements.

Vitamin D is not just about sunshine, it is a vital nutrient that supports various aspects of health. From keeping bones strong and healthy to boosting the immune system’s resilience against illnesses, vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining overall being, Muerjee added. Additionally, vitamin D contributes to heart health, and mood regulation and even supports muscle function.

Tips to Increase Vitamin D Levels

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra enlisted few tips and tricks to naturally boost the levels of vitamin D in our body:

Balanced Sun Exposure: While it’s vital to protect yourself from skin cancer by avoiding overexposure to sunlight, it does not take very long for unprotected sun exposure for your body to start producing vitamin D. While there is no official recommendation, according to few studies as few as 15–20 minutes of exposure is enough to make plenty of vitamin D.

While it’s vital to protect yourself from skin cancer by avoiding overexposure to sunlight, it does not take very long for unprotected sun exposure for your body to start producing vitamin D. While there is no official recommendation, according to few studies as few as 15–20 minutes of exposure is enough to make plenty of vitamin D. Regular Exercise: Regular exercise assists with the production of vitamin D. Including physical activities everyday is anyway beneficial for combating several health issues.

Regular exercise assists with the production of vitamin D. Including physical activities everyday is anyway beneficial for combating several health issues. Vitam D-Rich Foods: Animal Based – Egg yolk, fatty fish and seafood are among the richest natural food sources. Plant Based – Mushrooms, Amaranth, Ragi, Soyabean, Curry leaves, Sesame seeds.

Animal Based – Egg yolk, fatty fish and seafood are among the richest natural food sources. Plant Based – Mushrooms, Amaranth, Ragi, Soyabean, Curry leaves, Sesame seeds. Increase Magnesium Intake: Magnesium assists in the activation of vitamin D which helps regulate calcium and phosphate homeostasis to influence the growth and maintenance of bones. It is therefore essential to ensure that the recommended amount of magnesium is consumed. Foods sources: almonds, bananas, beans, broccoli, cashews, egg yolk, green vegetables, mushrooms, oatmeal, pumpkin seeds etc

Magnesium assists in the activation of vitamin D which helps regulate calcium and phosphate homeostasis to influence the growth and maintenance of bones. It is therefore essential to ensure that the recommended amount of magnesium is consumed. Foods sources: almonds, bananas, beans, broccoli, cashews, egg yolk, green vegetables, mushrooms, oatmeal, pumpkin seeds etc Vitamin D Supplements: Taking Vitamin D supplements may be helpful, but it should only be taken on doctor’s advise only.

Vitamin D-Rich Diet

Mushrooms

Fatty Fish

Seafood

Eggs

Fortified food like orange juice, cereals etc

So, soak up in the sun and make sure to have good levels of this vitamin for a healthy life.

