Supplements help you compensate for deficits in your body caused by various factors such as inadequate nutrition, aging, or heredity. To cope with the hectic lifestyle and nutritional deficiencies in your meals, supplements such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins play a significant role in the diet of young adults. However, effective absorption occurs when a variety of nutrients are in sync. If you’ve been considering taking supplements but aren’t sure what you need to know before you begin, we’ve done some research that might be helpful to you.Also Read - 5 Ingredients a Multivitamin Should Have, According to Expert

Supplements in your 20’s

A single scoop of a protein supplement can meet half your daily protein needs. Protein-rich diets promote muscle building and keep you satiated for hours.

Adequate amounts of calcium help the body promote healthy bones and dental health.

Vitamin D3 supplements help ensure the body’s hormonal health and immunity levels.

Iron supplements help women in particular to cope with anemia and iron deficiencies.

Supplements in your 30’s

In your 30’s metabolism and food absorption slows down. Also Read - 7 Vitamins and Minerals One Should Take Daily For Good Health

Vitamin D, Omega 3, Vitamin C, Collagen, Protein supplements, Vitamin E, and a supplement containing Magnesium, Zinc, and Calcium are common, safe vitamins often recommended by dietitians.

Adding Calcium and vitamin D helps maintain and improve bone health as you age.

Aloe Vera, Moringa leaves, spirulina, wheatgrass, hemp, or natural probiotics are also recommended.

Supplements in your 40’s

By your 40’s the body starts showing signs of aging, making it important to ensure you take the right supplements. Also Read - Want Healthy Hair? Add These 10 Nutrients to Your Diet

Vitamin C and vitamin E, known to be great antioxidants, help protect your skin, hair and improve your body’s immunity levels.

Calcium and vitamin D help counter the effects of bone density loss most people start experiencing in their 40’s.

Vitamin B12 supplements help make up for the lack of absorption of this vitamin from your food sources.

Zinc and selenium supplements improve immunity and maintain thyroid functions.

Magnesium and B-complex supplements help with your overall energy levels.

Supplements in your 50’s

Once you hit your 50’s your body starts showing signs of age-related degeneration.

Vitamin D and calcium supplements will help maintain bone health as well as support your brain and heart health.

Zinc and other antioxidants maintain your immunity levels.

Vitamin B complex helps ensure your body maintains its metabolism levels and absorbs the nutrients well.

Omega 3 and other anti-Inflammatory supplements help reduce and delay symptoms of arthritis, osteoporosis and other age related disorders.

Vaibhav Raghuwanshi, Co- Founder, The Himalayan Organics says “It is also important to note that taking supplements does not imply that you can avoid eating green food and maintaining a balanced diet. As a result, it’s essential to see a professional before taking supplements.”