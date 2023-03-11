Home

Health

Walking Benefits: How 11 Minutes of Walking Can Lower Risk Of Heart Attack

Walking Benefits: How 11 Minutes of Walking Can Lower Risk Of Heart Attack

Walking Benefits: Did you know by just walking about 10-15 minutes a day you can potentially lower the risk of heart attack and other illness?

Walking: Taking a few steps a day can help us lead a long healthy life. Physical exercise should be a part of everyone’s daily routine. With the rising incidences of heart attacks and other rapidly spreading diseases, it is paramount to include few minutes of walking, exercising or yoga or any physical activity. By ensuring this, one can lower the risk of diseases in the future. Walking is one of the most simple exercises that one can do and can further also lower the risk of heart diseases, according to a new study.

The British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that brisk walk of 11 minutes a day or equivalent moderate intensity physical activity is sufficient to lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer.

You may like to read

11 Minutes of Walking: What Study Says?

Globally, one in 10 early deaths could be avoided if everyone met just half the recommended weekly target of 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity.

Researchers looked at 196 peer-reviewed articles, covering more than 30 million participants from 94 large study cohorts. They then examined the association between levels of physical activity and the risk of heart disease, cancer and early death, according to the Guardian.

Accumulating 75 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity lowed the risk of early death by 23%, they found. It was also enough to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 17% and cancer by 7%.

11 Minutes of Walking: Basic Benefits Of Walking Everyday

Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee highlighted how walking specially benefit the women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

Short walks everyday can lower the blood sugar

As per the study, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Walking also helps to strengthen joints and mitigates joint pain

Boosts metabolism that will also help elevate mood.

Helps strengthen immune system, muscles, bones etc.

About 15 minutes of walking everyday can help lead a healthy life. So why not get your walking shoes ready and make space for 15 minutes in 24 hours!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.