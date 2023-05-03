Home

Walking Benefits: Why You Must Include Post-Meal Walk In Your Daily Routine Right Away

Walking Benefits: Did you know by just walking about 10-15 minutes a day you can potentially lower the risk of heart attack and other illness?

Walking Benefits: Just a few steps every day can help with a long healthy lifestyle. No one can emphasise enough the importance of regular physical exercise. It is common knowledge and there is no two ways about its health benefits. With rising incidences of chronic diseases in people, walking should seriously be considered, especially when a lifestyle demands constantly staying put in one place for long hours. One should not sleep or lie down just after a meal but a meal can sometimes make us lazy and sluggish. How do we overcome it? Go for a walk or a stroll.

A few minutes of walking can save us from several health issues. Walking for as little as two minutes after a meal can help lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared how walking benefits diabetes. She posted that, “Glucose is released into the bloodstream after meals and results in a small spike in blood sugar levels. While small sugar spikes are not abnormal, maintaining sugar levels is quintessential in managing diabetes.”

Why Post Meal Walking is Important?

The British Journal of Sports Medicine recently concluded that a brisk walk of 11 minutes a day or equivalent moderate-intensity physical activity is sufficient to lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer.

Accumulating 75 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity lowered the risk of early death by 23%, they found. It was also enough to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 17% and cancer by 7%.

The after-meal walk also releases serotonin, which aids in better sleep, a more regulated appetite, boosts a positive mindset, and increases memory.

Benefits of Post Meal Walks

Short walks everyday can lower the blood sugar

As per the study, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Walking also helps to strengthen joints and mitigates joint pain

Boosts metabolism that will also help elevate mood.

Helps strengthen immune system, muscles, bones etc.

Increase blood flow

Releases “happy hormones” including dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins

Good for gut health too

A few minutes of a few steps can benefit a long, healthy lifestyle!

