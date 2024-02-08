Home

Walking Everyday? These 5 Common Mistakes May Spill Water on Your Efforts

Walking is ascribed as one for the best ways to keep an active lifestyle. However, it must be done right. Avoid these common mistakes for optimal results

Walking Everyday? These 5 Common Mistakes May Spill Water on Your Efforts (Freepik)

Walking is one of the best exercises for a healthy lifestyle. It is a good place to begin if you are thinking of resuming your exercise regimen. Experts always recommend walking at least 1000 steps a day for a healthy heart and healthy body. Casual walks to brisk walking this is a go to place to get the body moving.

Taking a mini walk post every meal enhances digestion and is a good habit to incorporate in everyday lifestyle. However, one must also be mindful of the rules of walking. From what we wear to the way we walk, it also has an effect on health. Here are a few mistakes that one often overlooks while talking a walk down the street.

MISTAKES TO AVOID WHILE WALKING

Picking the Right Shoes: Footwear plays an important role in any type of exercise. Walking shoes, its soul is important to avoid muscle tears or knee and ankle problems. Leg injuries like plantar fasciitis, shin splits etc become a common problem when not wearing the right shoe. Always ensure you have proper walking footwear before heading out. Right Posture: Another aspect people neglect is the posture of walking. Foot placement, and back and shoulder posture are important. Always keep the back straight and don’t sloud, keep shoulders broad and not curved. Stand tall with core muscles at play and place your foot from heel to toe. It helps to prevent injuries and helps with a better workout. Warm Up and Cool Down: These two things are imperative before any workout session. Experts always recommend having a proper warm before walking and cooling down for the body after the session is complete. It is essential to avoid injuries. Warming up helps to loosen the muscles, increases blood flow and prepares the muscles for exercises and stretches. On the other hand, a cool-down helps to lower muscle soreness, improve flexibility and enhance the recovery process. Arm Motion: One should not keep the arms stiff and still by the sides. It slows down the pace and disrupts the body’s balance. Movement of arms while walking is natural and is essential. Try to ensure that the arm swings in the right manner while walking.

